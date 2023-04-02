Winner's Bag: Corey Conners, Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Take a look inside Conners' winning bag in San Antonio
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Corey Conners secured his second Valero Texas Open victory on Sunday. Check out the equipment he used for the win below.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: UST Lin-Q 6F5
3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black Prototype 75 6.5
Hybrid: Ping G425 (19 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Proforce VTS 85 HX
Irons: Ping iBlade (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 56), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Putter: PLD Prime Tyne H
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC