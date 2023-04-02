PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

Winner's Bag: Corey Conners, Valero Texas Open

Take a look inside Conners' winning bag in San Antonio

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Corey Conners secured his second Valero Texas Open victory on Sunday. Check out the equipment he used for the win below.

    Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees)

    Shaft: UST Lin-Q 6F5

    3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)

    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black Prototype 75 6.5

    Hybrid: Ping G425 (19 degrees)

    Shaft: UST Mamiya Proforce VTS 85 HX

    Irons: Ping iBlade (4-PW)

    Shafts: Project X 6.0

    Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 56), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60)

    Shafts: Project X 6.0

    Putter: PLD Prime Tyne H

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC