Winner's Bag: Kurt Kitayama, Arnold Palmer Invitational
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama earned his first PGA TOUR win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. See what clubs he used to claim the title.
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD UB 7 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD UB 8 TX
7-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD UB 9 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-6) TaylorMade P7MB (7-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (52, 56), Vokey Design SM9 WedgeWorks (60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x