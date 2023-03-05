PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Winner's Bag: Kurt Kitayama, Arnold Palmer Invitational

1 Min Read

Winners Bag

Kurt Kitayama earned his first PGA TOUR win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. See what clubs he used to claim the title.

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (10.5 degrees)

    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD UB 7 TX

    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 HL (16.5 degrees)

    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD UB 8 TX

    7-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)

    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD UB 9 TX

    Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-6) TaylorMade P7MB (7-PW)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (52, 56), Vokey Design SM9 WedgeWorks (60)

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

    Ball: TaylorMade TP5x