PGA TOUR University No. 2 Christiaan Maas receives exemption into Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Currently No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Maas tallied three top 10s for Texas this fall, highlighted by a T2 at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. Additionally, his amateur record includes top finishes at all levels around the world. This fall at the World Amateur Team Championship in Singapore, Maas won the individual title by 10 strokes and he led South Africa to an eight-stroke victory in the team competition. In March, he competed in the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open Championship as an amateur and carded a second-round 64 en route to a T4 finish.