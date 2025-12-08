Corey Shaun betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Corey Shaun finished tied for 14th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Shaun's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|61-76-70-72
|-1
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Shaun's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Shaun's recent performances
- Shaun has no recorded top finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- No best finish data is available for Shaun over his last 10 appearances.
Shaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Shaun's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Shaun for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shaun as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.