Virginia’s Ben James debuts at No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 preseason ranking

Morrison posted 10 top-20 finishes during his junior season at Texas, including his first collegiate victory at the Amer Ari Invitational. In June 2024, he became the first American to win the European Amateur and earned an exemption into the 2024 Open Championship, where he made the cut and finished T60. Currently No. 5 in WAGR, Morrison has advanced to match play at The Amateur Championship the last two years, and he was one of 16 players invited to the Walker Cup practice session in November 2024.