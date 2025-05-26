PGA TOUR University No. 10 Phichaksn Maichon in second entering final round of NCAA Championship

CARLSBAD, California – Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon birdied his first five holes Sunday en route to a third-round 68, moving him into second place at 9 under entering Monday’s final round at the NCAA Championship. Maichon started the week No. 10 in PGA TOUR University, and he is currently projected to finish No. 6, which would give him Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2025 season and an exemption into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.