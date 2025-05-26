PGA TOUR University No. 10 Phichaksn Maichon in second entering final round of NCAA Championship
Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon stays near the top of the leaderboard after Round 3 at the NCAA Division 1 Men's Golf National Championship. (Nichole Mell/PGA TOUR)
CARLSBAD, California – Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon birdied his first five holes Sunday en route to a third-round 68, moving him into second place at 9 under entering Monday’s final round at the NCAA Championship. Maichon started the week No. 10 in PGA TOUR University, and he is currently projected to finish No. 6, which would give him Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2025 season and an exemption into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Ole Miss junior Michael La Sasso carded a 2-under 70 to move to 11-under and build a two-shot cushion with 18 holes to play. La Sasso’s 2024-25 season, which is the first year of his two-year PGA TOUR University record, includes two victories and a runner-up finish at the Tallahassee Regional, and he is currently the 11th-ranked amateur in the world.
Defending champion Auburn tops the team leaderboard at 10-under, and the Tigers are led by PGA TOUR U No. 2 Brendan Valdes (T4/-5) and sophomore Jackson Koivun (T7/-4). If Koivun finishes in the top 10, he would secure his 20th point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and earn his PGA TOUR card.
In second place at 6-under is Arizona State, led by sophomore Connor Williams (third/-6) and PGA TOUR U No. 5 Jose Luis Ballester (T10/-2), while Drew Goodman (PGA TOUR U No. 15) is T18 for third-place Oklahoma. Callum Scott (PGA TOUR U No. 18) carded a third-round 71 and helped Texas Tech post a 2-under team total, tied with Auburn for the best score of the day, and improve from 19th to T8.
The 30-team field was cut after Sunday’s third round, with the low 15 teams and nine individuals (not on a qualifying team) advancing to Monday’s final round. A playoff between Georgia Tech and Wake Forest will take place Monday morning to determine the 15th team to advance to the final round, and a playoff to determine the advancing individuals will follow, if necessary.
Following the final round of stroke play, the Class of 2025 PGA TOUR University top 25 will be finalized, the individual NCAA champion will be crowned, and the low eight teams will advance to match play.
GOLF Channel broadcast times (all times ET)
- Monday, May 26: 6-10 p.m. | Final round of stroke play
- Tuesday, May 27
- 1-3:30 p.m. | Quarterfinal matches
- 6-10 p.m. | Semifinal matches
- Wednesday, May 28: 6-10 p.m. | Championship match
PGA TOUR University Ranking Projections
After third round of NCAA Championship
|Projected rank
|Official rank
|Player
|University
|R3 NCAA Championship
|1
|1
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|DNQ
|2
|2
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|T4
|3
|4
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|T22
|4
|3
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|T31
|5
|5
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|T10
|6
|10
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|2nd
|7
|7
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|DNQ
|8
|8
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|T22
|9
|6
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|T96
|10
|9
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|DNQ
|11
|12
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|T10
|12
|11
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|T57
|13
|13
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|DNQ
|14
|14
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|T22
|15
|15
|Drew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|T18
|16
|17
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|T71
|17
|16
|Buck Brumlow
|Georgia
|T101
|18
|18
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|T36
|19
|19
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|T71
|20
|21
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|DNQ
|21
|24
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|T18
|22
|23
|Kieron Van Wyk
|College of Charleston
|DNQ
|23
|20
|Hunter Thomson
|Michigan
|T77
|24
|22
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|T87
|25
|25
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|DNQ
What’s at stake
The Class of 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship on Monday, May 26. The top 25 players in the final ranking will earn the following performance benefits:
|PGA TOUR U
|2025 Membership
|2025 Q-School
|2026 Membership (minimum)
|1st
|PGA TOUR
|-
|PGA TOUR
|2nd-5th
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Final Stage
|PGA TOUR Americas(through Latin America Swing)
|6th-10th
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Second Stage
|PGA TOUR Americas(through Latin America Swing)
|11th-25th
|PGA TOUR Americas
|Second Stage
|PGA TOUR Americas(through Latin America Swing)