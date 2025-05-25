PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Auburn’s Brendan Valdes, No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, moves into Contention at NCAA Championship

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

A weekend with Auburn Golf | PGA TOUR University

A weekend with Auburn Golf | PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff

    CARLSBAD, Calif. – Auburn senior Brendan Valdes carded a 2-under 70 Saturday and is T3 at the halfway point of the NCAA Championship. Ranked No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, Valdes is 5-under and tied with first-round leader Phichaksn Maichon of Texas A&M (No. 10 in PGA TOUR U), four shots behind the leaders at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

    In his final season at Auburn, Valdes has posted six top-10s, including a win at the General James Hackler Championship in March, and is coming off a T5 finish at the Auburn Regional. Though No. 1-ranked David Ford did not qualify for the NCAA Championship, Valdes can finish no higher than No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, as he is not mathematically able to surpass Ford’s Points Average. With a finish of Nos. 2-5, Valdes would earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2025 season and an exemption into Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Maichon entered the week No. 10 in PGA TOUR University, and based on the second-round leaderboard, he is projected to finish No. 6, which would give him Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of 2025 and an exemption into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    After 36 holes, Arizona State tops the team leaderboard at 13-under, led by sophomore Connor Williams (T1/-9), PGA TOUR U No. 5 Jose Luis Ballester (T5/-4) and No. 8 Preston Summerhays (T25/E). Tied with Williams atop the individual leaderboard is Ole Miss junior Michael La Sasso, who is currently No. 11 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. La Sasso’s 2024-25 season, which is the first year of his two-year PGA TOUR University record, includes two victories and a runner-up finish at the Tallahassee Regional.

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated

    Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun is T8 at 3-under after carding a second-round 70. With a top-10 finish this week, Koivun would secure his 20th point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and earn his PGA TOUR card.

    Florida State junior Luke Clanton carded an even-par 72 Saturday and is T12 at 2-under. Clanton earned his TOUR card in February when he made the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and earned his 20th point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated. He is expected to make his pro debut and first start as a PGA TOUR member at the RBC Canadian Open, June 5-8.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking Projections

    After second round of NCAA Championship

    Projected rankOfficial rankPlayerUniversityR1 NCAA Championship
    11David FordNorth CarolinaDNQ
    22Brendan ValdesAuburnT3
    35Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona StateT5
    43Ian GilliganFloridaT18
    54Jackson Van ParisVanderbiltT43
    610Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&MT3
    77Sebastian MossLouisvilleDNQ
    88Preston SummerhaysArizona StateT25
    96Omar MoralesUCLAT101
    109Algot KleenLSUDNQ
    1111Jackson BuchananIllinoisT32
    1213Justin HastingsSan Diego StateDNQ
    1312Pablo Ereno PerezUCLAT32
    1415Drew GoodmanOklahomaT8
    1514Carson BachaAuburnT62
    1617Caden FioroniUNLVT62
    1716Buck BrumlowGeorgiaT101
    1818Calum ScottTexas TechT62
    1919Jake PeacockSouth FloridaT62
    2021Enrique DimayugaSMUDNQ
    2124Nathan FranksSouth CarolinaT18
    2223Kieron Van WykCollege of CharlestonDNQ
    2320Hunter ThomsonMichiganT87
    2422Gray AlbrightFlorida StateT55
    2525Nicholas MathewsNC StateDNQ

    What’s at Stake

    The Class of 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship on Monday, May 26. The top 25 players in the final ranking will earn the following performance benefits:

    PGA TOUR U2025 Membership2025 Q-School2026 Membership (minimum)
    1stPGA TOUR-PGA TOUR
    2nd-5thKorn Ferry TourFinal StagePGA TOUR Americas(through Latin America Swing)
    6th-10thKorn Ferry TourSecond StagePGA TOUR Americas(through Latin America Swing)
    11th-25thPGA TOUR AmericasSecond StagePGA TOUR Americas(through Latin America Swing)

