Auburn’s Brendan Valdes, No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, moves into Contention at NCAA Championship
A weekend with Auburn Golf | PGA TOUR University
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Auburn senior Brendan Valdes carded a 2-under 70 Saturday and is T3 at the halfway point of the NCAA Championship. Ranked No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, Valdes is 5-under and tied with first-round leader Phichaksn Maichon of Texas A&M (No. 10 in PGA TOUR U), four shots behind the leaders at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.
In his final season at Auburn, Valdes has posted six top-10s, including a win at the General James Hackler Championship in March, and is coming off a T5 finish at the Auburn Regional. Though No. 1-ranked David Ford did not qualify for the NCAA Championship, Valdes can finish no higher than No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, as he is not mathematically able to surpass Ford’s Points Average. With a finish of Nos. 2-5, Valdes would earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2025 season and an exemption into Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Maichon entered the week No. 10 in PGA TOUR University, and based on the second-round leaderboard, he is projected to finish No. 6, which would give him Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of 2025 and an exemption into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
After 36 holes, Arizona State tops the team leaderboard at 13-under, led by sophomore Connor Williams (T1/-9), PGA TOUR U No. 5 Jose Luis Ballester (T5/-4) and No. 8 Preston Summerhays (T25/E). Tied with Williams atop the individual leaderboard is Ole Miss junior Michael La Sasso, who is currently No. 11 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. La Sasso’s 2024-25 season, which is the first year of his two-year PGA TOUR University record, includes two victories and a runner-up finish at the Tallahassee Regional.
PGA TOUR University Accelerated
Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun is T8 at 3-under after carding a second-round 70. With a top-10 finish this week, Koivun would secure his 20th point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and earn his PGA TOUR card.
Florida State junior Luke Clanton carded an even-par 72 Saturday and is T12 at 2-under. Clanton earned his TOUR card in February when he made the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and earned his 20th point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated. He is expected to make his pro debut and first start as a PGA TOUR member at the RBC Canadian Open, June 5-8.
PGA TOUR University Ranking Projections
After second round of NCAA Championship
|Projected rank
|Official rank
|Player
|University
|R1 NCAA Championship
|1
|1
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|DNQ
|2
|2
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|T3
|3
|5
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|T5
|4
|3
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|T18
|5
|4
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|T43
|6
|10
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|T3
|7
|7
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|DNQ
|8
|8
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|T25
|9
|6
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|T101
|10
|9
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|DNQ
|11
|11
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|T32
|12
|13
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|DNQ
|13
|12
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|T32
|14
|15
|Drew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|T8
|15
|14
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|T62
|16
|17
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|T62
|17
|16
|Buck Brumlow
|Georgia
|T101
|18
|18
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|T62
|19
|19
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|T62
|20
|21
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|DNQ
|21
|24
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|T18
|22
|23
|Kieron Van Wyk
|College of Charleston
|DNQ
|23
|20
|Hunter Thomson
|Michigan
|T87
|24
|22
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|T55
|25
|25
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|DNQ
What’s at Stake
The Class of 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship on Monday, May 26. The top 25 players in the final ranking will earn the following performance benefits:
|PGA TOUR U
|2025 Membership
|2025 Q-School
|2026 Membership (minimum)
|1st
|PGA TOUR
|-
|PGA TOUR
|2nd-5th
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Final Stage
|PGA TOUR Americas(through Latin America Swing)
|6th-10th
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Second Stage
|PGA TOUR Americas(through Latin America Swing)
|11th-25th
|PGA TOUR Americas
|Second Stage
|PGA TOUR Americas(through Latin America Swing)