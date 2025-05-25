Auburn’s Brendan Valdes, No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, moves into Contention at NCAA Championship

In his final season at Auburn, Valdes has posted six top-10s, including a win at the General James Hackler Championship in March, and is coming off a T5 finish at the Auburn Regional. Though No. 1-ranked David Ford did not qualify for the NCAA Championship, Valdes can finish no higher than No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, as he is not mathematically able to surpass Ford’s Points Average. With a finish of Nos. 2-5, Valdes would earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2025 season and an exemption into Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.