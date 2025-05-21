Anchor Down | Inside the 2023-24 Vanderbilt Golf Team

In addition to Van Paris, Michigan’s Hunter Thomson won the Urbana Regional and moved into the top 25 for the first time this season. Thomson, who currently holds the No. 20 spot after entering regionals at No. 28 in the rankings, is the first Canadian to enter the top-25 in the 2024-25 season. Also winning his regional was Utah’s Braxton Watts (Bremerton Regional), who will enter the NCAA Championship at No. 42 in the ranking, while UCLA’s Omar Morales moved up two spots to No. 6 after finishing T2 at the Auburn Regional.