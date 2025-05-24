Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon, No. 10 in PGA TOUR University, leads NCAA Championship after first round

Maichon has three wins on his PGA TOUR University record and has posted top-10s in each of his last five starts, including T3 at the SEC Championship and T7 at the Auburn Regional. Maichon is in position to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership by finishing Nos. 2-10 in the Class of 2025, and he could improve his exemption into PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry – players finishing Nos. 2-5 are exempt into Final Stage, while players finishing Nos. 6-25 are exempt into Second Stage.