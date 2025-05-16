PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Projected top-25 PGA TOUR University Ranking following 2025 NCAA Regionals

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In advance of next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship, PGA TOUR University has released a projected ranking that includes results from the six NCAA Regional Championships. The complete PGA TOUR University Ranking will officially update to include NCAA Regionals on Wednesday, May 21.

    The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the conclusion of stroke play at next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship (May 23-26) at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

    For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025, the points distribution for the NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season’s PGA TOUR University Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.

    PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 2-10 will earn exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 11th through 25th will earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas through the North America Swing.

    Projected top-25 PGA TOUR University Ranking following NCAA Regional Championships

    Proj. rankPrev. rankPlayerUniversityProj. average
    11David FordUniversity of North Carolina-Chapel Hill1,214.00
    22Brendan ValdesAuburn University1,104.26
    33Ian GilliganUniversity of Florida1,053.51
    47Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt University1,051.42
    54Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State University1,032.64
    68Omar MoralesUCLA1,011.16
    75Sebastian MossUniversity of Louisville997.719
    86Preston SummerhaysArizona State University995.7506
    99Algot KleenLouisiana State University968.7325
    1010Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M University963.031
    1112Jackson BuchananUniversity of Illinois961.7689
    1211Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA942.2912
    1313Justin HastingsSan Diego State University939.6742
    1414Carson BachaAuburn University930.1086
    1515Drew GoodmanUniversity of Oklahoma904.9832
    1618Buck BrumlowUniversity of Georgia891.6665
    1716Caden FioroniUniversity of Nevada-Las Vegas888.8049
    1817Calum ScottTexas Tech University873.9747
    1920Jake PeacockUniversity of South Florida844.4322
    2028Hunter ThomsonUniversity of Michigan828.4185
    2119Enrique DimayugaSouthern Methodist University827.2742
    2224Gray AlbrightFlorida State University823.1604
    2323Kieron Van WykCollege of Charleston818.8082
    2422Nathan FranksUniversity of South Carolina816.6157
    2521Nicholas MathewsNorth Carolina State University811.1568
