Projected top-25 PGA TOUR University Ranking following 2025 NCAA Regionals

For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025, the points distribution for the NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season’s PGA TOUR University Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.