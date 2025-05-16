Projected top-25 PGA TOUR University Ranking following 2025 NCAA Regionals
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In advance of next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship, PGA TOUR University has released a projected ranking that includes results from the six NCAA Regional Championships. The complete PGA TOUR University Ranking will officially update to include NCAA Regionals on Wednesday, May 21.
The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the conclusion of stroke play at next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship (May 23-26) at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.
For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025, the points distribution for the NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season’s PGA TOUR University Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.
PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 2-10 will earn exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 11th through 25th will earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas through the North America Swing.
Projected top-25 PGA TOUR University Ranking following NCAA Regional Championships
|Proj. rank
|Prev. rank
|Player
|University
|Proj. average
|1
|1
|David Ford
|University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
|1,214.00
|2
|2
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn University
|1,104.26
|3
|3
|Ian Gilligan
|University of Florida
|1,053.51
|4
|7
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt University
|1,051.42
|5
|4
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State University
|1,032.64
|6
|8
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|1,011.16
|7
|5
|Sebastian Moss
|University of Louisville
|997.719
|8
|6
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State University
|995.7506
|9
|9
|Algot Kleen
|Louisiana State University
|968.7325
|10
|10
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M University
|963.031
|11
|12
|Jackson Buchanan
|University of Illinois
|961.7689
|12
|11
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|942.2912
|13
|13
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State University
|939.6742
|14
|14
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn University
|930.1086
|15
|15
|Drew Goodman
|University of Oklahoma
|904.9832
|16
|18
|Buck Brumlow
|University of Georgia
|891.6665
|17
|16
|Caden Fioroni
|University of Nevada-Las Vegas
|888.8049
|18
|17
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech University
|873.9747
|19
|20
|Jake Peacock
|University of South Florida
|844.4322
|20
|28
|Hunter Thomson
|University of Michigan
|828.4185
|21
|19
|Enrique Dimayuga
|Southern Methodist University
|827.2742
|22
|24
|Gray Albright
|Florida State University
|823.1604
|23
|23
|Kieron Van Wyk
|College of Charleston
|818.8082
|24
|22
|Nathan Franks
|University of South Carolina
|816.6157
|25
|21
|Nicholas Mathews
|North Carolina State University
|811.1568