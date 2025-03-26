Auburn’s Brendan Valdes wins General James Hackler Championship, strengthens hold on No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

Valdes posted an impressive 7-under 65 in the final round of the tournament, carding an eagle and a birdie on Nos. 15 and 16, respectively, to win by one stroke over Duke’s Ethan Evans. Trailing Valdes and Evans was No. 10 Sebastian Moss (Louisville),who tied for third and re-entered the top 10 of the ranking. Notably sharing third place with Moss was the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world, Jackson Koivun (Auburn), who is one point away from earning his PGA TOUR card via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program.