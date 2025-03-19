PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
San Diego State’s Justin Hastings wins Lamkin Invitational, moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

PGA TOUR University

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – San Diego State’s Justin Hastings captured his third collegiate title at the Lamkin Invitational, marking his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in a collegiate event this season. Following two appearances on the PGA TOUR, along with his victory, Hastings improved to No. 10 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, reaching the top 10 for the first time.

    Hastings initially debuted as No. 15 in the PGA TOUR University’s preseason ranking for the Class of 2025, and although the Cayman Islands native nearly dropped out of the top 25 in October, the success of 2025 propelled him back into contention for PGA TOUR-sanctioned membership. Hastings began the year by winning the Latin America Amateur Championship and followed this triumph with a career-best finish on the PGA TOUR (T13/Mexico Open at VidantaWorld) and a victory at the Lamkin Invitational.

    Aside from Hastings, the only change in the top 10 was a strengthened hold on the No. 1 spot by David Ford, as the North Carolina senior earned a runner-up finish at The Hayt. This was Ford’s first finish inside the top 10 since his back-to-back victories to close out the 2024 season. Outside of Ford, the top five did not see competitive action: No. 2 Brendan Valdes (Auburn), No. 3 Jose Luis Ballester (Arizona State), No. 4 Preston Summerhays (Arizona State) and No. 5 Ian Gilligan (Florida).

    The biggest jump in the top 25 is accredited to South Carolina’s Nathan Franks, who finished solo third at The Hayt and moved 11 spots up to No. 24. Duke’s Luke Sample returned to the top 25, as he recorded his second top 10 of the season with a T6 finish at The Hayt and stands at No. 22.

    Kieron van Wyk (College of Charleston) stands in the final spot of the ranking at No. 25. Van Wyk will be making his second start on the PGA TOUR at this week’s Valspar Championship after earning a spot in the field via a T4 finish at the Puerto Rico Open. Following his top-five finish in Puerto Rico, van Wyk jumped 16 spots in the ranking to break into the top 25 for the first time this season, and retains this status leading into the Valspar Championship.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 11/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints averageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1119.311322
    2-Brendan ValdesAuburn1076.474020
    3-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1064.028419
    4-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1051.603622
    5-Ian GilliganFlorida1043.361019
    6-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt1015.787218
    7-Jackson BuchananIllinois982.789522
    8-Omar MoralesUCLA971.288122
    9-Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA952.579419
    10+2Justin HastingsSan Diego State951.272321
    11-1Sebastian MossLouisville949.152718
    12-1Algot KleenLSU919.684219
    13-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M898.610423
    14-Calum ScottTexas Tech877.551020
    15-Drew GoodmanOklahoma875.489419
    16-Carson BachaAuburn874.892917
    17-Caden FioroniUNLV863.753020
    18-Enrique DimayugaSMU857.066414
    19-Nicholas MathewsNC State845.016417
    20-Jake PeacockSouth Florida835.993517
    21-Maxwell FordNorth Carolina819.709419
    22+5Luke SampleDuke804.015219
    23-1Gray AlbrightFlorida State803.278818
    24+11Nathan FranksSouth Carolina797.374613
    25-1Kieron van WykCollege of Charleston789.464418
