San Diego State’s Justin Hastings wins Lamkin Invitational, moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

Kieron van Wyk (College of Charleston) stands in the final spot of the ranking at No. 25. Van Wyk will be making his second start on the PGA TOUR at this week’s Valspar Championship after earning a spot in the field via a T4 finish at the Puerto Rico Open. Following his top-five finish in Puerto Rico, van Wyk jumped 16 spots in the ranking to break into the top 25 for the first time this season, and retains this status leading into the Valspar Championship.