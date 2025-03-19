San Diego State’s Justin Hastings wins Lamkin Invitational, moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – San Diego State’s Justin Hastings captured his third collegiate title at the Lamkin Invitational, marking his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in a collegiate event this season. Following two appearances on the PGA TOUR, along with his victory, Hastings improved to No. 10 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, reaching the top 10 for the first time.
Hastings initially debuted as No. 15 in the PGA TOUR University’s preseason ranking for the Class of 2025, and although the Cayman Islands native nearly dropped out of the top 25 in October, the success of 2025 propelled him back into contention for PGA TOUR-sanctioned membership. Hastings began the year by winning the Latin America Amateur Championship and followed this triumph with a career-best finish on the PGA TOUR (T13/Mexico Open at VidantaWorld) and a victory at the Lamkin Invitational.
Aside from Hastings, the only change in the top 10 was a strengthened hold on the No. 1 spot by David Ford, as the North Carolina senior earned a runner-up finish at The Hayt. This was Ford’s first finish inside the top 10 since his back-to-back victories to close out the 2024 season. Outside of Ford, the top five did not see competitive action: No. 2 Brendan Valdes (Auburn), No. 3 Jose Luis Ballester (Arizona State), No. 4 Preston Summerhays (Arizona State) and No. 5 Ian Gilligan (Florida).
The biggest jump in the top 25 is accredited to South Carolina’s Nathan Franks, who finished solo third at The Hayt and moved 11 spots up to No. 24. Duke’s Luke Sample returned to the top 25, as he recorded his second top 10 of the season with a T6 finish at The Hayt and stands at No. 22.
Kieron van Wyk (College of Charleston) stands in the final spot of the ranking at No. 25. Van Wyk will be making his second start on the PGA TOUR at this week’s Valspar Championship after earning a spot in the field via a T4 finish at the Puerto Rico Open. Following his top-five finish in Puerto Rico, van Wyk jumped 16 spots in the ranking to break into the top 25 for the first time this season, and retains this status leading into the Valspar Championship.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 11/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points average
|Events
|1
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1119.3113
|22
|2
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1076.4740
|20
|3
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1064.0284
|19
|4
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1051.6036
|22
|5
|-
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|1043.3610
|19
|6
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|1015.7872
|18
|7
|-
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|982.7895
|22
|8
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|971.2881
|22
|9
|-
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|952.5794
|19
|10
|+2
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|951.2723
|21
|11
|-1
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|949.1527
|18
|12
|-1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|919.6842
|19
|13
|-
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|898.6104
|23
|14
|-
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|877.5510
|20
|15
|-
|Drew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|875.4894
|19
|16
|-
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|874.8929
|17
|17
|-
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|863.7530
|20
|18
|-
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|857.0664
|14
|19
|-
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|845.0164
|17
|20
|-
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|835.9935
|17
|21
|-
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|819.7094
|19
|22
|+5
|Luke Sample
|Duke
|804.0152
|19
|23
|-1
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|803.2788
|18
|24
|+11
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|797.3746
|13
|25
|-1
|Kieron van Wyk
|College of Charleston
|789.4644
|18