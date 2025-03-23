PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Billy Horschel makes improbable birdie after left-handed shot at Valspar Championship

    Written by Associated Press

    PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Billy Horschel hit a 9-iron from near the base of a tree high in the air and onto the green, just like anyone would expect from a PGA TOUR player.

    Except he hit this shot left-handed.

    Horschel delivered a most improbable birdie Sunday in the Valspar Championship when he inverted a 9-iron and hit what otherwise looked to be a normal shot on the par-5 fifth hole. Even sweeter was capping it off by making a 30-foot putt.

    Horschel wound up in a tie for fourth.

    His theatrics began when he pulled a 3-iron and the ball settled just to the right of a large pine.


    Billy Horschel's incredible lefty shot and 31-foot birdie putt at Valspar

    Billy Horschel's incredible lefty shot and 31-foot birdie putt at Valspar


    “There was no way to hit it but lefty,” Horschel said. “I grabbed a 9-iron, hoping it wouldn’t go too far, and I was just hoping to get it up in the air and go straight.”

    He also required some gallery control — specifically his young son.

    “The funny thing was my little boy was about 50 yards in front of me just to the left on the cart path sitting down, and I had to yell at him to sort of get out of the way because I didn’t know exactly where this thing could go,” Horschel said. “Last thing I need to do is call my wife and tell her I just hit my son with a golf ball.

    “Listen, it was a hit-and-hope shot and I pulled it off and to make the putt ... I mean, funny things happen like that.”

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
