Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester Barrio finishes T17 at Mexico Open, moves within five points of No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

Ballester was not the only player to move up the ranking after a strong week at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. San Diego State’s Justin Hastings moved up four spots in the ranking to No. 11 with his first made cut on TOUR, which he converted into a T13 finish. Hastings earned an exemption for the event with his victory at the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship, which also earned him an invitation into the 2025 Masters Tournament and exemptions for the 2025 U.S. Open and The Open Championship.