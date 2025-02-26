PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester Barrio finishes T17 at Mexico Open, moves within five points of No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Jose Luis Ballester Barrio moved to No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a T17 finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, Mexico.

    In his third career PGA TOUR start, Ballester recorded his first made cut and top-25 to regain control of the No. 2 spot in the ranking. With his finish in Mexico, Ballester moves within five points of North Carolina’s David Ford at No. 1 spot.

    Florida’s Ian Gilligan (No. 3), Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 4) and Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays (No. 5) round out the top five.

    Ballester was not the only player to move up the ranking after a strong week at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. San Diego State’s Justin Hastings moved up four spots in the ranking to No. 11 with his first made cut on TOUR, which he converted into a T13 finish. Hastings earned an exemption for the event with his victory at the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship, which also earned him an invitation into the 2025 Masters Tournament and exemptions for the 2025 U.S. Open and The Open Championship.


    Justin Hastings' interview after Round 3 of the Mexico Open

    Justin Hastings' interview after Round 3 of the Mexico Open


    While Ballester and Hastings made multi-spot jumps in the ranking after strong performances on TOUR, Texas Tech’s Charles DeLong and North Carolina State’s Nicholas Mathews moved up multiple spots after strong showings at their respective collegiate events. DeLong was the biggest mover this week, jumping from No. 31 to No. 23 after a T4 finish at The Prestige at PGA West, while Mathews jumped three spots to No. 17 after a T6 finish at the Watersound Invitational.

    In addition to the chase for the No. 1 spot, Florida State’s Luke Clanton is in the field at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Clanton currently sits at 19 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points and can secure his 20th point with a made cut this week.

    If Clanton makes the cut, he would join Gordon Sargent as the only other player to earn his TOUR card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 08/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints averageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1089.082321
    2+2Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1084.093818
    3-1Ian GilliganFlorida1062.202218
    4-1Brendan ValdesAuburn1060.884719
    5-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1056.9921
    6-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt1007.881717
    7-Jackson BuchananIllinois998.663821
    8-Omar MoralesUCLA971.288122
    9+1Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA952.579419
    10-1Sebastian MossLouisville949.152718
    11+4Justin HastingsSan Diego State921.96119
    12-1Algot KleenLSU919.684219
    13-1Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M907.85821
    14-Andrew GoodmanOklahoma899.404418
    15-2Calum ScottTexas Tech891.777319
    16-Enrique DimayugaSMU865.71313
    17+3Nicholas MathewsNC State845.016417
    18-Jake PeacockSouth Florida841.8016
    19-Gray AlbrightFlorida State830.656816
    20-3Maxwell FordNorth Carolina827.774418
    21-Carson BachaAuburn812.790616
    22-Deven PatelVirginia802.701717
    23+8Charles DeLongTexas Tech795.234112
    24-1Kye MeeksMississippi792.105313
    25-1Stephen Campbell Jr.Oklahoma786.564613
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    11:45AM UTC
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    11:45AM UTC
    USA
    M. Meissner
    11:45AM UTC
    USA
    D. McCarthy
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    S. Ryder
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    P. Fishburn
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    B. Hossler
    11:56AM UTC
    USA
    T. Montgomery
    11:56AM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    11:56AM UTC
    USA
    M. Kim
    11:56AM UTC*
    ENG
    L. Donald
    11:56AM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    11:56AM UTC*
    USA
    D. Ghim
    12:07PM UTC
    USA
    Car. Young
    12:07PM UTC
    FRA
    V. Perez
    12:07PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW