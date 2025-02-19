PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Florida’s Ian Gilligan wins Gator Invitational, moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Ian Gilligan moved to No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after claiming his fifth individual title at the Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.

    After 54 holes, Gilligan and Justin Matthews from the University of Charlotte entered a playoff for medalist honors. After both players opened with par, Gilligan staved off Matthews on the second hole for his first victory of the 2024-25 season. Gilligan’s victory at the Gator Invitational is his first win since his triumph at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in February of 2024.

    North Carolina’s David Ford maintains his hold of the No. 1 spot, while Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 3) and Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (No. 4) and Preston Summerhays (No. 5) round out the top five.

    LSU’s Algot Kleen moved up one spot in the ranking to No. 11 after a T6 finish at the Puerto Rico Classic at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rico Classic was Kleen’s fourth top-15 finish in six events in 2024-25.

    San Diego State’s Justin Hastings also moved up one spot in the ranking to No. 15 after a T8 finish at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate. Hastings, the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship winner, received a sponsor exemption into this week’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he will make his second career PGA TOUR start. Hastings made his TOUR debut at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open.

    Hastings is not the only player in the ranking in the field this week on TOUR. Arizona State’s Ballester also received a sponsor exemption and will be making his second start on TOUR this season. Ballester made his first start of the season at the WM Phoenix Open.


    Jose Luis Ballester Barrio on PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Jose Luis Ballester Barrio on PGA TOUR University Ranking


    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 07/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints averageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1106.013520
    2+3Ian GilliganFlorida1062.202218
    3-1Brendan ValdesAuburn1060.884719
    4-1Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1057.088817
    5-1Preston SummerhaysArizona State1056.9921
    6-Jackson BuchananIllinois998.663821
    7-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt989.451816
    8-Omar MoralesUCLA977.71921
    9-Sebastian MossLouisville960.840517
    10-Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA946.446618
    11+1Algot KleenLSU919.684219
    12-1Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M907.85821
    13-Calum ScottTexas Tech903.116618
    14-Andrew GoodmanOklahoma899.404418
    15+1Justin HastingsSan Diego State877.861118
    16-1Enrique DimayugaSMU865.71313
    17-Maxwell FordNorth Carolina857.651717
    18-Jake PeacockSouth Florida841.816
    19-Gray AlbrightFlorida State841.631315
    20-Nicholas MathewsNC State831.394316
    21+1Carson BachaAuburn812.790616
    22-1Deven PatelVirginia802.701717
    23+2Kye MeeksMississippi792.105313
    24-1Stephen Campbell Jr.Oklahoma786.564613
    25+1Luke SampleDuke785.723818