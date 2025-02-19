Florida’s Ian Gilligan wins Gator Invitational, moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Ian Gilligan moved to No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after claiming his fifth individual title at the Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.
After 54 holes, Gilligan and Justin Matthews from the University of Charlotte entered a playoff for medalist honors. After both players opened with par, Gilligan staved off Matthews on the second hole for his first victory of the 2024-25 season. Gilligan’s victory at the Gator Invitational is his first win since his triumph at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in February of 2024.
North Carolina’s David Ford maintains his hold of the No. 1 spot, while Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 3) and Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (No. 4) and Preston Summerhays (No. 5) round out the top five.
LSU’s Algot Kleen moved up one spot in the ranking to No. 11 after a T6 finish at the Puerto Rico Classic at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rico Classic was Kleen’s fourth top-15 finish in six events in 2024-25.
San Diego State’s Justin Hastings also moved up one spot in the ranking to No. 15 after a T8 finish at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate. Hastings, the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship winner, received a sponsor exemption into this week’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he will make his second career PGA TOUR start. Hastings made his TOUR debut at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open.
Hastings is not the only player in the ranking in the field this week on TOUR. Arizona State’s Ballester also received a sponsor exemption and will be making his second start on TOUR this season. Ballester made his first start of the season at the WM Phoenix Open.
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio on PGA TOUR University Ranking
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 07/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points average
|Events
|1
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1106.0135
|20
|2
|+3
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|1062.2022
|18
|3
|-1
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1060.8847
|19
|4
|-1
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1057.0888
|17
|5
|-1
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1056.99
|21
|6
|-
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|998.6638
|21
|7
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|989.4518
|16
|8
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|977.719
|21
|9
|-
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|960.8405
|17
|10
|-
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|946.4466
|18
|11
|+1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|919.6842
|19
|12
|-1
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|907.858
|21
|13
|-
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|903.1166
|18
|14
|-
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|899.4044
|18
|15
|+1
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|877.8611
|18
|16
|-1
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|865.713
|13
|17
|-
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|857.6517
|17
|18
|-
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|841.8
|16
|19
|-
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|841.6313
|15
|20
|-
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|831.3943
|16
|21
|+1
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|812.7906
|16
|22
|-1
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|802.7017
|17
|23
|+2
|Kye Meeks
|Mississippi
|792.1053
|13
|24
|-1
|Stephen Campbell Jr.
|Oklahoma
|786.5646
|13
|25
|+1
|Luke Sample
|Duke
|785.7238
|18