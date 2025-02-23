Winner's bag: See what clubs Brian Campbell used to win Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
PGA TOUR rookie Brian Campbell earned his first career win after 187 TOUR-sanctioned starts at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Campbell, who earned his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, shot a final-round 70 to catch 54-hole leader Aldrich Potgieter and then defeated Potgieter with a birdie on the second playoff hole at Vidanta Vallarta.
Campbell’s win marked the first victory for a 2025 released driver. Check out the clubs he used to capture his maiden victory below.
Driver: Ping G440 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: Ping G430 LST (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX
7-wood: Ping G430 Max (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X
Irons: Ping Blueprint S (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour 120 Sf
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-12F, 56-10S), WedgeWorks (60-L)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X (52), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 (56, 60)
Putter: Ping Redwood Anser 2
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x