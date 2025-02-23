PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Winner's bag: See what clubs Brian Campbell used to win Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX

    PGA TOUR rookie Brian Campbell earned his first career win after 187 TOUR-sanctioned starts at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Campbell, who earned his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, shot a final-round 70 to catch 54-hole leader Aldrich Potgieter and then defeated Potgieter with a birdie on the second playoff hole at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Campbell’s win marked the first victory for a 2025 released driver. Check out the clubs he used to capture his maiden victory below.

    Driver: Ping G440 LST (10.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

    3-wood: Ping G430 LST (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX

    7-wood: Ping G430 Max (21 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X

    Irons: Ping Blueprint S (4-PW)
    Shafts: KBS Tour 120 Sf

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-12F, 56-10S), WedgeWorks (60-L)
    Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X (52), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 (56, 60)

    Putter: Ping Redwood Anser 2

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x