PGA TOUR University On TOUR:  Austin Eckroat claims second PGA TOUR victory at World Wide Technology Championship

“It was always one of our favorite trips of the year to go somewhere fun and come a couple days early,” said Eckroat on the 2019 Cabo Collegiate. “From start to finish I played great and ending up beating one of my teammates by two. We finished first and second, so it was pretty cool, and we won as a team as well. I guess I just love the area. I do love the area, this is one of my favorite places in the world, if not my favorite. And now to have two wins, I think that might solidify it as the new favorite for me.”