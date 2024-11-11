PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Austin Eckroat claims second PGA TOUR victory at World Wide Technology Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Oklahoma State alum Austin Eckroat claimed his second win on the PGA TOUR at the World Wide Technology Championship, and captured the fifth win on TOUR for PGA TOUR University alumni in the 2024 season. Eckroat is the second alum to win in the FedExCup Fall as Kevin Yu secured his first career victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship last month.
Eckroat carded an astounding 11 birdies in a final-round 9-under 63 to win by one stroke over Justin Lower and Carson Young. Through 12 holes on Sunday, Eckroat had carded only two pars against nine birdies and a bogey. A total of 30 birdies by Eckroat topped the field and fueled his final-round comeback.
The 25-year-old’s success in Mexico began as a sophomore at Oklahoma State when he claimed his second collegiate victory at the Cabo Collegiate in Los Cabos, Mexico. Coincidentally, his second TOUR victory would happen less than an hour away at El Cardonal at Diamante.
“It was always one of our favorite trips of the year to go somewhere fun and come a couple days early,” said Eckroat on the 2019 Cabo Collegiate. “From start to finish I played great and ending up beating one of my teammates by two. We finished first and second, so it was pretty cool, and we won as a team as well. I guess I just love the area. I do love the area, this is one of my favorite places in the world, if not my favorite. And now to have two wins, I think that might solidify it as the new favorite for me.”
Eckroat was part of the inaugural PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 and earned his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2022. In his two years as a member on the PGA TOUR, Eckroat has amassed seven top-10 finishes in 70 starts, including two victories (2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, 2024 World Wide Technology Championship). Eckroat is a fully exempt member on TOUR through the 2026 season and finished No. 45 in the FedExCup standings during the regular season.
With Eckroat’s win on Sunday, PGA TOUR University alumni have won 29 professional events since the first class turned professional in 2021. Eckroat is joined by Ludvig Åberg, Chris Gotterup, Davis Thompson, and Kevin Yu as TOUR winners, and he is the first alum to claim two victories on the PGA TOUR.
In addition to Eckroat’s victory, Joe Highsmith claimed his best finish on the PGA TOUR and made a crucial move inside the top 125 of the FedExCup Fall standings. With a solo-fifth finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, the Pepperdine alum moved 14 spots up to No. 112 in the standings. This is Highsmith’s fourth top-20 finish in his last five starts.
Clemson alum Jacob Bridgeman finished T14 and is No. 115 with two events remaining in the FedExCup Fall schedule. The top 125 in the FedExCup following The RSM Classic will be exempt for the 2025 season, including a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship. Also at stake are starts in two Signature Events via the Aon Next 10, which go to the players finishing Nos. 51-60 in the FedExCup Fall.
Alumni inside the top 125 currently include Yu (No. 60), Mac Meissner (No. 101), Chris Gotterup (No. 111), Highsmith (No. 112), and Bridgeman (No. 115). Additionally, three alumni finished in the top 50 in the FedExCup regular season: Åberg (No. 16), Davis Thompson (No. 34) and Eckroat (No. 45).
This week’s event on TOUR is the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and will include six PGA TOUR University alumni: Bridgeman, Highsmith, Yu, Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, and Christo Lamprecht.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Fall Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of season
|60
|Kevin Yu
|1,017
|25
|First, Sanderson Farms Championship
|101
|Mac Meissner
|549
|25
|Fourth, Barracuda Championship
|111
|Chris Gotterup
|465
|26
|First, Myrtle Beach Classic
|112
|Joe Highsmith
|462
|25
|Fifth, World Wide Technology Championship
|115
|Jacob Bridgeman
|456
|25
|T11, Sanderson Farms Championship
|132
|Pierceson Coody
|330
|25
|T2, ISCO Championship
|136
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|318
|10
|T2, John Deere Classic
|170
|Parker Coody
|151
|23
|T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
|175
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|135
|25
|T6, Puerto Rico Open