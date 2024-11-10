‘My story is not finished': Joel Dahmen takes step toward keeping job at World Wide Technology Championship

“I knew I wasn't going to win the golf tournament today, but you feel like you're kind of in contention. It matters a lot. You can't hide from it, it's there. I know that (caddie) Geno (Bonnalie) is doing a great job about just going about our business. My wife is amazing about pretending everything is OK. And everything is OK. It's not like it's the end of the world, but I want to play good golf and I want to be out here on the PGA TOUR.”