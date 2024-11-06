PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

UCLA's Pablo Ereño Perez moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

UCLA's Pablo Ereño Perez moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking (UCLA Athletics).

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Heading into the final round, Perez sat at 2-under, and he surged near the top of the leaderboard after a 6-under 66 to finish as the co-runner-up. With his finish, Perez moved up one spot in the Ranking to No. 10.

    South Florida’s Jake Peacock made the biggest jump in the top 25 this week after his win at the FAU Golf Invitational at PGA National. Peacock carded a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second round to not only propel himself to an individual title but a team title for USF as well. , moving up two spots to No. 21 in the Ranking after his T6 finish at The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 44/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints averageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1,126.241618
    2-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1,073.156816
    3-Brendan ValdesAuburn1,060.884719
    4-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1,050.392619
    5-Omar MoralesUCLA1,043.475217
    6-Jackson BuchananIllinois1,003.59320
    7-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt997.929315
    8-Ian GilliganFlorida983.738116
    9-Sebastian MossLouisville960.840517
    10+1Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA946.257516
    11-1Algot KleenLSU937.874117
    12-Enrique DimayugaSMU925.480911
    13-Calum ScottTexas Tech917.146417
    14-Tiger ChristensenArizona915.268817
    15-Andrew GoodmanOklahoma902.99717
    16-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M890.6919
    17-Maxwell FordNorth Carolina855.021816
    18+2Jake PeacockSouth Florida849.58415
    19-1Gray AlbrightFlorida State841.631315
    20-Nicholas MathewsNC State836.892615
    21+2Justin HastingsSan Diego State830.537516
    22-Deven PatelVirginia828.433716
    23+1Scotty KennonWake Forest803.462917
    24-3Stephen Campbell Jr.Oklahoma797.877512
    25-Kye MeeksOle Miss788.253312