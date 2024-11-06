2H AGO
UCLA's Pablo Ereño Perez moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Heading into the final round, Perez sat at 2-under, and he surged near the top of the leaderboard after a 6-under 66 to finish as the co-runner-up. With his finish, Perez moved up one spot in the Ranking to No. 10.
South Florida’s Jake Peacock made the biggest jump in the top 25 this week after his win at the FAU Golf Invitational at PGA National. Peacock carded a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second round to not only propel himself to an individual title but a team title for USF as well. , moving up two spots to No. 21 in the Ranking after his T6 finish at The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 44/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points average
|Events
|1
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1,126.2416
|18
|2
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1,073.1568
|16
|3
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1,060.8847
|19
|4
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1,050.3926
|19
|5
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|1,043.4752
|17
|6
|-
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|1,003.593
|20
|7
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|997.9293
|15
|8
|-
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|983.7381
|16
|9
|-
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|960.8405
|17
|10
|+1
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|946.2575
|16
|11
|-1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|937.8741
|17
|12
|-
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|925.4809
|11
|13
|-
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|917.1464
|17
|14
|-
|Tiger Christensen
|Arizona
|915.2688
|17
|15
|-
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|902.997
|17
|16
|-
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|890.69
|19
|17
|-
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|855.0218
|16
|18
|+2
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|849.584
|15
|19
|-1
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|841.6313
|15
|20
|-
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|836.8926
|15
|21
|+2
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|830.5375
|16
|22
|-
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|828.4337
|16
|23
|+1
|Scotty Kennon
|Wake Forest
|803.4629
|17
|24
|-3
|Stephen Campbell Jr.
|Oklahoma
|797.8775
|12
|25
|-
|Kye Meeks
|Ole Miss
|788.2533
|12