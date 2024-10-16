Sebastian Moss wins Fighting Irish Classic, moves inside top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

Four of the top five players in the ranking are expected to compete in next week’s Williams Cup in Wilmington, North Carolina (Oct. 20-22). No. 1 Brendan Valdes (Auburn), No. 2 David Ford (North Carolina), No. 3 Josele Ballester (Arizona State), and No. 4 Preston Summerhays (Arizona State). With only 42 points separating No. 1 Valdes from No. 5 Omar Morales (UCLA), the race for No. 1 continues as the top finisher in the ranking at the end of the fall season will earn an exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.