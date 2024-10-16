PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sebastian Moss wins Fighting Irish Classic, moves inside top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Sebastian Moss moved up eight spots to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Louisville Athletics)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Off the strength of his victory at the Fighting Irish Classic, Louisville’s Sebastian Moss moved up eight spots to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Moss combined for 5-under in his final two rounds to secure medalist honors and win by one stroke over Little Rock’s Matteo Cristoni. Host Notre Dame took home the team title and was the only team to finish under par.

    After beginning the season at No. 22, Moss has recorded two individual victories along with a third-place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational to leap inside the top 10 of the ranking. Moss was one of two changes in the top 10 this week, as his movement saw Florida’s Ian Gilligan fall to No. 11.

    Gilligan and No. 25 Caden Fioroni (UNLV) will play via sponsor exemptions in this week’s Shriners Children’s Open on the PGA TOUR in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fioroni is set to make his PGA TOUR debut, and Gilligan will make his second start on TOUR (previous: T40/2024 Barracuda Championship).


    Ian Gilligan on role golf played during his cancer treatment


    Tiger Christensen (Arizona) and Jake Peacock (South Florida) each moved up two spots to No. 15 and No. 21, respectively, after their performances at the Windon Memorial Classic. Christensen was the top performer for the Wildcats, as his solo second finish helped lead the team to capture their first title of the season. In his second start of the fall, Peacock has recorded back-to-back top-10 finishes after a sixth place showing last week.

    Florida State’s Gray Albright posted his best finish of the fall with a T7 showing at the Hamptons Intercollegiate and led the Seminoles to a team runner-up finish. Albright moved up one spot to No. 17.

    Four of the top five players in the ranking are expected to compete in next week’s Williams Cup in Wilmington, North Carolina (Oct. 20-22). No. 1 Brendan Valdes (Auburn), No. 2 David Ford (North Carolina), No. 3 Josele Ballester (Arizona State), and No. 4 Preston Summerhays (Arizona State). With only 42 points separating No. 1 Valdes from No. 5 Omar Morales (UCLA), the race for No. 1 continues as the top finisher in the ranking at the end of the fall season will earn an exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking – Week 41/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1-Brendan ValdesAuburn1,076.698318
    2-David FordNorth Carolina1,066.505217
    3-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1,064.358615
    4-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1,057.627218
    5-Omar MoralesUCLA1,034.690616
    6-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt1,014.087814
    7-Jackson BuchananIllinois959.97518
    8+8Sebastian MossLouisville951.471216
    9-1Enrique DimayugaSMU949.553010
    10-1Algot KleenLSU947.834316
    11-1Ian GilliganFlorida946.345315
    12-Andrew GoodmanOklahoma925.553116
    13-2Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA920.807114
    14-1Calum ScottTexas Tech917.146417
    15+2Tiger ChristensenArizona915.268817
    16-1Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M896.195217
    17+1Gray AlbrightFlorida State866.5614
    18-4Nicholas MathewsNC State855.86514
    19-Deven PatelVirginia852.929315
    20-Justin HastingsSan Diego State841.295014
    21+2Jake PeacockSouth Florida834.687814
    22-1Maxwell FordNorth Carolina831.681315
    23-1Stephen Campbell Jr.Oklahoma829.638111
    24-Zac JonesBrigham Young800.516414
    25-Caden FioroniUNLV797.552615