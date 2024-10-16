Sebastian Moss wins Fighting Irish Classic, moves inside top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
Sebastian Moss moved up eight spots to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Louisville Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Off the strength of his victory at the Fighting Irish Classic, Louisville’s Sebastian Moss moved up eight spots to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Moss combined for 5-under in his final two rounds to secure medalist honors and win by one stroke over Little Rock’s Matteo Cristoni. Host Notre Dame took home the team title and was the only team to finish under par.
After beginning the season at No. 22, Moss has recorded two individual victories along with a third-place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational to leap inside the top 10 of the ranking. Moss was one of two changes in the top 10 this week, as his movement saw Florida’s Ian Gilligan fall to No. 11.
Gilligan and No. 25 Caden Fioroni (UNLV) will play via sponsor exemptions in this week’s Shriners Children’s Open on the PGA TOUR in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fioroni is set to make his PGA TOUR debut, and Gilligan will make his second start on TOUR (previous: T40/2024 Barracuda Championship).
Tiger Christensen (Arizona) and Jake Peacock (South Florida) each moved up two spots to No. 15 and No. 21, respectively, after their performances at the Windon Memorial Classic. Christensen was the top performer for the Wildcats, as his solo second finish helped lead the team to capture their first title of the season. In his second start of the fall, Peacock has recorded back-to-back top-10 finishes after a sixth place showing last week.
Florida State’s Gray Albright posted his best finish of the fall with a T7 showing at the Hamptons Intercollegiate and led the Seminoles to a team runner-up finish. Albright moved up one spot to No. 17.
Four of the top five players in the ranking are expected to compete in next week’s Williams Cup in Wilmington, North Carolina (Oct. 20-22). No. 1 Brendan Valdes (Auburn), No. 2 David Ford (North Carolina), No. 3 Josele Ballester (Arizona State), and No. 4 Preston Summerhays (Arizona State). With only 42 points separating No. 1 Valdes from No. 5 Omar Morales (UCLA), the race for No. 1 continues as the top finisher in the ranking at the end of the fall season will earn an exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
PGA TOUR University Ranking – Week 41/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1,076.6983
|18
|2
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1,066.5052
|17
|3
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1,064.3586
|15
|4
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1,057.6272
|18
|5
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|1,034.6906
|16
|6
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|1,014.0878
|14
|7
|-
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|959.975
|18
|8
|+8
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|951.4712
|16
|9
|-1
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|949.5530
|10
|10
|-1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|947.8343
|16
|11
|-1
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|946.3453
|15
|12
|-
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|925.5531
|16
|13
|-2
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|920.8071
|14
|14
|-1
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|917.1464
|17
|15
|+2
|Tiger Christensen
|Arizona
|915.2688
|17
|16
|-1
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|896.1952
|17
|17
|+1
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|866.56
|14
|18
|-4
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|855.865
|14
|19
|-
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|852.9293
|15
|20
|-
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|841.2950
|14
|21
|+2
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|834.6878
|14
|22
|-1
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|831.6813
|15
|23
|-1
|Stephen Campbell Jr.
|Oklahoma
|829.6381
|11
|24
|-
|Zac Jones
|Brigham Young
|800.5164
|14
|25
|-
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|797.5526
|15