Auburn's Brendan Valdes becomes new No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

North Carolina’s David Ford jumped four spots in the ranking to No. 2 after claiming his third career individual title at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. Ford started the 2024 fall season as the No. 8 player in the ranking. Through the end of last season, Ford had the best scoring average in North Carolina program history (70.58) and joined Davis Love III and Dustin Bray as the only Tar Heels to be named All-ACC in their freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.