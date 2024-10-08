PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Auburn's Brendan Valdes becomes new No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Auburn’s Brendan Valdes moved up three spots to No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Rankings. (Auburn Athletics)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Auburn’s Brendan Valdes moved up three spots to No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a runner-up finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club. Valdes takes hold of the No. 1 spot for the first time this season after Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays spent the first three weeks of the season atop the ranking.

    Valdes started his fall season as the No. 3 player in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after racking up nine top-10s and a win in his junior season. Valdes, along with Jackson Koivun, were the only players on Auburn’s 2023-24 National Championship team to start every team event of the season. Valdes earned 2023-24 First Team All-SEC honors and represented the United States in the 2024 Palmer Cup.

    North Carolina’s David Ford jumped four spots in the ranking to No. 2 after claiming his third career individual title at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. Ford started the 2024 fall season as the No. 8 player in the ranking. Through the end of last season, Ford had the best scoring average in North Carolina program history (70.58) and joined Davis Love III and Dustin Bray as the only Tar Heels to be named All-ACC in their freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.

    A 5-under 65 in the second round that included seven birdies set the tone for Ford, who finished the weekend at 9-under, three strokes clear of Valdes. With the win, Ford earns an exemption into the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, held at Colonial Country Club. Ford has made three career starts on TOUR, most recently at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

    Valdes and Ford are both expected to be in the field at The Williams Cup presented by STITCH Golf, which will run from Oct. 20-22.

    Arizona State’s Josele Ballester and Summerhays sit at Nos. 3-4, while UCLA’s Omar Morales holds the No. 5 spot. Morales’ teammate, Pablo Ereño Perez, made the biggest move among top 25 players in this week’s ranking, moving up six spots to No. 11 after sharing medalist honors with Utah junior Davis Johnson at The Tindall at Aldarra Golf Club.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 40/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints averageEvents
    1+3Brendan ValdesAuburn1076.698318
    2+4David FordNorth Carolina1066.505217
    3-1Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1064.358615
    4-3Preston SummerhaysArizona State1057.627218
    5-2Omar MoralesUCLA1042.906615
    6-1Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt1014.087814
    7-Jackson BuchananIllinois965.572917
    8-Enrique DimayugaSMU949.55310
    9+2Algot KleenLSU947.834316
    10-1Ian GilliganFlorida946.345315
    11+6Pablo Ereño PerezUCLA937.241513
    12+2Andrew GoodmanOklahoma925.553116
    13-3Calum ScottTexas Tech917.146417
    14-1Nicholas MathewsNC State902.887613
    15-3Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M896.195217
    16-1Sebastian MossLouisville890.830615
    17+1Tiger ChristensenArizona878.799316
    18+2Gray AlbrightFlorida State857.240713
    19+2Deven PatelVirginia843.302114
    20-1Justin HastingsSan Diego State841.29514
    21+1Maxwell FordNorth Carolina831.681315
    22-6Stephen Campbell Jr.Oklahoma829.638111
    23-Jake PeacockSouth Florida821.077613
    24+1Zac JonesBrigham Young800.556113
    25+1Caden FioroniUNLV799.466414