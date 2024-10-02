NC State’s Nicholas Mathews wins season opener, moves to No. 13 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

At the Valero Texas Collegiate (Sept. 21-23), Oklahoma’s Andrew Goodman continued his strong start to the season, posting a T8 finish and moving to No. 14 in PGA TOUR University. The Norman, Oklahoma, native opened his fall campaign with a T7 at the Inverness Intercollegiate, and the pair of top-10s has moved him up seven spots in the ranking since the start of the season.