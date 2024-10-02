PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

NC State’s Nicholas Mathews wins season opener, moves to No. 13 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Led by a 14-under total and six-stroke victory from Nicholas Mathews, NC State swept the individual and team titles in its season opener at the Rod Myers Invitational. (Credit NC State)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Led by a 14-under total and six-stroke victory from Nicholas Mathews, North Carolina State University swept the individual and team titles in its season opener at the Rod Myers Invitational (Sept. 22-23). The win was Mathews’ second title in his last five collegiate starts, and the senior improved six spots to No. 13 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking.

    At the Valero Texas Collegiate (Sept. 21-23), Oklahoma’s Andrew Goodman continued his strong start to the season, posting a T8 finish and moving to No. 14 in PGA TOUR University. The Norman, Oklahoma, native opened his fall campaign with a T7 at the Inverness Intercollegiate, and the pair of top-10s has moved him up seven spots in the ranking since the start of the season.

    Virginia junior Ben James won the individual title at the Valero Texas Collegiate, and the victory earned him an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open next April. Currently No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, James has 11 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and played four TOUR events this year, with his best finish being T44 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 4) and Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris (No. 5) tied for 11th in Texas and maintained their positions in the top five of PGA TOUR University. Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays and Josele Ballester remained Nos. 1 and 2, while UCLA’s Omar Morales is No. 3.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 39/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1072.574117
    2-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1064.358615
    3-Omar MoralesUCLA1058.695714
    4-Brendan ValdesAuburn1028.80717
    5-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt996.5913
    6-David FordNorth Carolina983.538116
    7-Jackson BuchananIllinois965.572917
    8-Enrique DimayugaSMU949.55310
    9+1Ian GilliganFlorida946.345315
    10+1Calum ScottTexas Tech934.558716
    11-2Algot KleenLSU932.804615
    12-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M909.05516
    13+6Nicholas MathewsNC State902.887613
    14+4Andrew GoodmanOklahoma886.574615
    15-2Sebastian MossLouisville881.511414
    16-2Stephen Campbell JrOklahoma878.51310
    17-2Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA874.833312
    18-2Tiger ChristensenArizona874.516615
    19-2Justin HastingsSan Diego State870.816113
    20-Gray AlbrightFlorida State857.240713
    21-Deven PatelVirginia843.302114
    22-Maxwell FordNorth Carolina841.7714
    23-Jake PeacockSouth Florida821.077613
    24+1Nathan FranksSouth Carolina802.11128
    25+1Zac JonesBYU800.556113