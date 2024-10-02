NC State’s Nicholas Mathews wins season opener, moves to No. 13 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
1 Min Read
Led by a 14-under total and six-stroke victory from Nicholas Mathews, NC State swept the individual and team titles in its season opener at the Rod Myers Invitational. (Credit NC State)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Led by a 14-under total and six-stroke victory from Nicholas Mathews, North Carolina State University swept the individual and team titles in its season opener at the Rod Myers Invitational (Sept. 22-23). The win was Mathews’ second title in his last five collegiate starts, and the senior improved six spots to No. 13 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking.
At the Valero Texas Collegiate (Sept. 21-23), Oklahoma’s Andrew Goodman continued his strong start to the season, posting a T8 finish and moving to No. 14 in PGA TOUR University. The Norman, Oklahoma, native opened his fall campaign with a T7 at the Inverness Intercollegiate, and the pair of top-10s has moved him up seven spots in the ranking since the start of the season.
Virginia junior Ben James won the individual title at the Valero Texas Collegiate, and the victory earned him an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open next April. Currently No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, James has 11 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and played four TOUR events this year, with his best finish being T44 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 4) and Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris (No. 5) tied for 11th in Texas and maintained their positions in the top five of PGA TOUR University. Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays and Josele Ballester remained Nos. 1 and 2, while UCLA’s Omar Morales is No. 3.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 39/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1072.5741
|17
|2
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1064.3586
|15
|3
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|1058.6957
|14
|4
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1028.807
|17
|5
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|996.59
|13
|6
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|983.5381
|16
|7
|-
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|965.5729
|17
|8
|-
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|949.553
|10
|9
|+1
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|946.3453
|15
|10
|+1
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|934.5587
|16
|11
|-2
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|932.8046
|15
|12
|-
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|909.055
|16
|13
|+6
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|902.8876
|13
|14
|+4
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|886.5746
|15
|15
|-2
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|881.5114
|14
|16
|-2
|Stephen Campbell Jr
|Oklahoma
|878.513
|10
|17
|-2
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|874.8333
|12
|18
|-2
|Tiger Christensen
|Arizona
|874.5166
|15
|19
|-2
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|870.8161
|13
|20
|-
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|857.2407
|13
|21
|-
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|843.3021
|14
|22
|-
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|841.77
|14
|23
|-
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|821.0776
|13
|24
|+1
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|802.1112
|8
|25
|+1
|Zac Jones
|BYU
|800.5561
|13