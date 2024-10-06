Points and payouts: Kevin Yu wins 500 FedExCup points, $1.4M at Sanderson Farms Championship

It’s been a wild ride for the 26-year-old from Chinese Taipei. Yu broke onto the PGA TOUR as a rookie for the extended 2022-23 season but missed more than four months in the heart of it to recover from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. Despite the setback and time off, he’s been one of the longest off the tee and most accurate on approach as anyone on the circuit. For this win in just his 55th start, he collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,368,000. He’s also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.