Points and payouts: Kevin Yu wins 500 FedExCup points, $1.4M at Sanderson Farms Championship

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    What else is new, because it isn’t a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and Yu knows it! – Kevin Yu, that is.

    For the third consecutive edition, overtime was required to determine the winner at The Country Club of Jackson. With a birdie-3 on the only playoff hole – the 18th – Yu defeated Beau Hossler. Only the ISCO Championship can rival the active streak of playoffs in its last two stagings.

    Both golfers in central Mississippi were seeking their breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. That’s also not new at The Country Club of Jackson, at least relatively, because the first six winners of the Sanderson Farms were first-timers, but Yu is the most recent since 2019. For good measure, his 23-under 265 is the new aggregate low on the current host course.

    It’s been a wild ride for the 26-year-old from Chinese Taipei. Yu broke onto the PGA TOUR as a rookie for the extended 2022-23 season but missed more than four months in the heart of it to recover from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. Despite the setback and time off, he’s been one of the longest off the tee and most accurate on approach as anyone on the circuit. For this win in just his 55th start, he collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,368,000. He’s also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.

    Yu arrived for the tournament at 96th in the FedExCup but almost three months separated from his last top-50 finish, so it was no surprise that he was +10000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM. He’s now 60th and the last man currently in to qualify for the second and third Signature Events next season via the Aon Next 10.

    Hossler was +5000 to win. Instead, he drops to 0-2 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR (2018 Texas Children’s Houston Open).

    At +2200, Keith Mitchell was one of four sharing the lowest odds to win, and he gave it the best run before checking up one stroke outside the playoff. He held a one-stroke lead entering the final round and posted 70 with a closing bogey. Lucas Glover (+5500) also finished joint third.

    Mackenzie Hughes not only was a co-favorite (and the 2022 tournament champion), but he also was the only playing competitor of the Presidents Cup in Montreal to tee it up in Mississippi. The Canadian landed in a three-way T8. As the other co-favorites, Nick Dunlap finished T28 and Maverick McNealy missed the cut.

    When Luke List won the 2023 Sanderson Farms, he was +5500 pre-tournament. As the defending champion, he was +6600 and settled for a six-way share of 42nd place.

    And in his first start as a PGA TOUR member, 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List leader Matt McCarty was a seriously respectful +4000 before he finished T63.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Kevin Yu (+10000)265/ -23500.000$1,368,000.00
    2Beau Hossler (+5000)265/ -23300.000$828,400.00
    T3Lucas Glover (+5500)266/ -22162.500$448,400.00
    T3Keith Mitchell (+2200)266/ -22162.500$448,400.00
    T5Bud Cauley (+12500)267/ -21105.000$293,550.00
    T5Alex Smalley (+10000)267/ -21105.000$293,550.00
    7Daniel Berger (+12500)268/ -2090.000$256,500.00
    T8Mackenzie Hughes (+2200)269/ -1980.000$222,300.00
    T8Hayden Springer (+12500)269/ -1980.000$222,300.00
    T8Michael Thorbjornsen (+8000)269/ -1980.000$222,300.00
    T11Jacob Bridgeman (+6600)270/ -1861.400$163,020.00
    T11Ryan Fox (+5500)270/ -1861.400$163,020.00
    T11Emiliano Grillo (+5500)270/ -1861.400$163,020.00
    T11Patton Kizzire (+6600)270/ -1861.400$163,020.00
    T11Seamus Power (+2500)270/ -1861.400$163,020.00
    T16Eric Cole (+3500)271/ -17n/a (Top 50)$108,300.00
    T16Rickie Fowler (+6600)271/ -1747.000$108,300.00
    T16Ben Kohles (+10000)271/ -1747.000$108,300.00
    T16Matti Schmid (+6600)271/ -1747.000$108,300.00
    T16Brandt Snedeker (+30000)271/ -1747.000$108,300.00
    T16Vince Whaley (+12500)271/ -1747.000$108,300.00
    T16Gary Woodland (+10000)271/ -1747.000$108,300.00
    T23Ryan Hall (+50000)272/ -16n/a (non-member)$68,020.00
    T23Stephan Jaeger (+3300)272/ -16n/a (Top 50)$68,020.00
    T23K.H. Lee (+10000)272/ -1635.600$68,020.00
    T23Andrew Novak (+6000)272/ -1635.600$68,020.00
    T23Jhonattan Vegas (+3300)272/ -1635.600$68,020.00
    T28Nick Dunlap (+2200)273/ -15n/a (Top 50)$52,060.00
    T28Nick Hardy (+8000)273/ -1528.000$52,060.00
    T28Charley Hoffman (+5000)273/ -1528.000$52,060.00
    T28Justin Lower (+5500)273/ -1528.000$52,060.00
    T28Henrik Norlander (+6600)273/ -1528.000$52,060.00
    T33Paul Barjon (+75000)274/ -1421.625$42,370.00
    T33Doug Ghim (+5500)274/ -1421.625$42,370.00
    T33Chan Kim (+3300)274/ -1421.625$42,370.00
    T33Chandler Phillips (+6600)274/ -1421.625$42,370.00
    T37Wesley Bryan (+20000)275/ -1317.000$34,580.00
    T37Ben Griffin (+3300)275/ -1317.000$34,580.00
    T37Mac Meissner (+5000)275/ -1317.000$34,580.00
    T37David Skinns (+10000)275/ -1317.000$34,580.00
    T37Sam Stevens (+5500)275/ -1317.000$34,580.00
    T42Trace Crowe (+10000)276/ -1211.750$26,220.00
    T42Luke List (+6600)276/ -1211.750$26,220.00
    T42Taylor Moore (+5000)276/ -1211.750$26,220.00
    T42Trey Mullinax (+15000)276/ -1211.750$26,220.00
    T42Austin Smotherman (+15000)276/ -1211.750$26,220.00
    T42Kevin Streelman (+25000)276/ -1211.750$26,220.00
    T48Patrick Fishburn (+2800)277/ -118.000$19,271.43
    T48Will Gordon (+30000)277/ -118.000$19,271.43
    T48Lee Hodges (+12500)277/ -118.000$19,271.43
    T48Martin Laird (+17500)277/ -118.000$19,271.43
    T48Nicholas Lindheim (+25000)277/ -118.000$19,271.43
    T48Matt NeSmith (+12500)277/ -118.000$19,271.43
    T48Carson Young (+15000)277/ -118.000$19,271.43
    T55Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+35000)278/ -105.500$17,480.00
    T55Bill Haas (+50000)278/ -105.500$17,480.00
    T55Chesson Hadley (+10000)278/ -105.500$17,480.00
    T55Joe Highsmith (+8000)278/ -105.500$17,480.00
    T55Nate Lashley (+12500)278/ -105.500$17,480.00
    T55Brandon Wu (+10000)278/ -105.500$17,480.00
    T61Roger Sloan (+17500)279/ -94.700$16,872.00
    T61Callum Tarren (+30000)279/ -94.700$16,872.00
    T63Joseph Bramlett (+10000)280/ -84.000$16,340.00
    T63Brice Garnett (+15000)280/ -84.000$16,340.00
    T63Mark Hubbard (+5500)280/ -84.000$16,340.00
    T63Matt McCarty (+4000)280/ -84.000$16,340.00
    T63Sami Valimaki (+9000)280/ -84.000$16,340.00
    68Rico Hoey (+5000)286/ -23.400$15,884.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.