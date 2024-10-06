Points and payouts: Kevin Yu wins 500 FedExCup points, $1.4M at Sanderson Farms Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
What else is new, because it isn’t a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and Yu knows it! – Kevin Yu, that is.
For the third consecutive edition, overtime was required to determine the winner at The Country Club of Jackson. With a birdie-3 on the only playoff hole – the 18th – Yu defeated Beau Hossler. Only the ISCO Championship can rival the active streak of playoffs in its last two stagings.
Both golfers in central Mississippi were seeking their breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. That’s also not new at The Country Club of Jackson, at least relatively, because the first six winners of the Sanderson Farms were first-timers, but Yu is the most recent since 2019. For good measure, his 23-under 265 is the new aggregate low on the current host course.
It’s been a wild ride for the 26-year-old from Chinese Taipei. Yu broke onto the PGA TOUR as a rookie for the extended 2022-23 season but missed more than four months in the heart of it to recover from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. Despite the setback and time off, he’s been one of the longest off the tee and most accurate on approach as anyone on the circuit. For this win in just his 55th start, he collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,368,000. He’s also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.
Yu arrived for the tournament at 96th in the FedExCup but almost three months separated from his last top-50 finish, so it was no surprise that he was +10000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM. He’s now 60th and the last man currently in to qualify for the second and third Signature Events next season via the Aon Next 10.
Hossler was +5000 to win. Instead, he drops to 0-2 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR (2018 Texas Children’s Houston Open).
At +2200, Keith Mitchell was one of four sharing the lowest odds to win, and he gave it the best run before checking up one stroke outside the playoff. He held a one-stroke lead entering the final round and posted 70 with a closing bogey. Lucas Glover (+5500) also finished joint third.
Mackenzie Hughes not only was a co-favorite (and the 2022 tournament champion), but he also was the only playing competitor of the Presidents Cup in Montreal to tee it up in Mississippi. The Canadian landed in a three-way T8. As the other co-favorites, Nick Dunlap finished T28 and Maverick McNealy missed the cut.
When Luke List won the 2023 Sanderson Farms, he was +5500 pre-tournament. As the defending champion, he was +6600 and settled for a six-way share of 42nd place.
And in his first start as a PGA TOUR member, 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List leader Matt McCarty was a seriously respectful +4000 before he finished T63.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Kevin Yu (+10000)
|265/ -23
|500.000
|$1,368,000.00
|2
|Beau Hossler (+5000)
|265/ -23
|300.000
|$828,400.00
|T3
|Lucas Glover (+5500)
|266/ -22
|162.500
|$448,400.00
|T3
|Keith Mitchell (+2200)
|266/ -22
|162.500
|$448,400.00
|T5
|Bud Cauley (+12500)
|267/ -21
|105.000
|$293,550.00
|T5
|Alex Smalley (+10000)
|267/ -21
|105.000
|$293,550.00
|7
|Daniel Berger (+12500)
|268/ -20
|90.000
|$256,500.00
|T8
|Mackenzie Hughes (+2200)
|269/ -19
|80.000
|$222,300.00
|T8
|Hayden Springer (+12500)
|269/ -19
|80.000
|$222,300.00
|T8
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+8000)
|269/ -19
|80.000
|$222,300.00
|T11
|Jacob Bridgeman (+6600)
|270/ -18
|61.400
|$163,020.00
|T11
|Ryan Fox (+5500)
|270/ -18
|61.400
|$163,020.00
|T11
|Emiliano Grillo (+5500)
|270/ -18
|61.400
|$163,020.00
|T11
|Patton Kizzire (+6600)
|270/ -18
|61.400
|$163,020.00
|T11
|Seamus Power (+2500)
|270/ -18
|61.400
|$163,020.00
|T16
|Eric Cole (+3500)
|271/ -17
|n/a (Top 50)
|$108,300.00
|T16
|Rickie Fowler (+6600)
|271/ -17
|47.000
|$108,300.00
|T16
|Ben Kohles (+10000)
|271/ -17
|47.000
|$108,300.00
|T16
|Matti Schmid (+6600)
|271/ -17
|47.000
|$108,300.00
|T16
|Brandt Snedeker (+30000)
|271/ -17
|47.000
|$108,300.00
|T16
|Vince Whaley (+12500)
|271/ -17
|47.000
|$108,300.00
|T16
|Gary Woodland (+10000)
|271/ -17
|47.000
|$108,300.00
|T23
|Ryan Hall (+50000)
|272/ -16
|n/a (non-member)
|$68,020.00
|T23
|Stephan Jaeger (+3300)
|272/ -16
|n/a (Top 50)
|$68,020.00
|T23
|K.H. Lee (+10000)
|272/ -16
|35.600
|$68,020.00
|T23
|Andrew Novak (+6000)
|272/ -16
|35.600
|$68,020.00
|T23
|Jhonattan Vegas (+3300)
|272/ -16
|35.600
|$68,020.00
|T28
|Nick Dunlap (+2200)
|273/ -15
|n/a (Top 50)
|$52,060.00
|T28
|Nick Hardy (+8000)
|273/ -15
|28.000
|$52,060.00
|T28
|Charley Hoffman (+5000)
|273/ -15
|28.000
|$52,060.00
|T28
|Justin Lower (+5500)
|273/ -15
|28.000
|$52,060.00
|T28
|Henrik Norlander (+6600)
|273/ -15
|28.000
|$52,060.00
|T33
|Paul Barjon (+75000)
|274/ -14
|21.625
|$42,370.00
|T33
|Doug Ghim (+5500)
|274/ -14
|21.625
|$42,370.00
|T33
|Chan Kim (+3300)
|274/ -14
|21.625
|$42,370.00
|T33
|Chandler Phillips (+6600)
|274/ -14
|21.625
|$42,370.00
|T37
|Wesley Bryan (+20000)
|275/ -13
|17.000
|$34,580.00
|T37
|Ben Griffin (+3300)
|275/ -13
|17.000
|$34,580.00
|T37
|Mac Meissner (+5000)
|275/ -13
|17.000
|$34,580.00
|T37
|David Skinns (+10000)
|275/ -13
|17.000
|$34,580.00
|T37
|Sam Stevens (+5500)
|275/ -13
|17.000
|$34,580.00
|T42
|Trace Crowe (+10000)
|276/ -12
|11.750
|$26,220.00
|T42
|Luke List (+6600)
|276/ -12
|11.750
|$26,220.00
|T42
|Taylor Moore (+5000)
|276/ -12
|11.750
|$26,220.00
|T42
|Trey Mullinax (+15000)
|276/ -12
|11.750
|$26,220.00
|T42
|Austin Smotherman (+15000)
|276/ -12
|11.750
|$26,220.00
|T42
|Kevin Streelman (+25000)
|276/ -12
|11.750
|$26,220.00
|T48
|Patrick Fishburn (+2800)
|277/ -11
|8.000
|$19,271.43
|T48
|Will Gordon (+30000)
|277/ -11
|8.000
|$19,271.43
|T48
|Lee Hodges (+12500)
|277/ -11
|8.000
|$19,271.43
|T48
|Martin Laird (+17500)
|277/ -11
|8.000
|$19,271.43
|T48
|Nicholas Lindheim (+25000)
|277/ -11
|8.000
|$19,271.43
|T48
|Matt NeSmith (+12500)
|277/ -11
|8.000
|$19,271.43
|T48
|Carson Young (+15000)
|277/ -11
|8.000
|$19,271.43
|T55
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+35000)
|278/ -10
|5.500
|$17,480.00
|T55
|Bill Haas (+50000)
|278/ -10
|5.500
|$17,480.00
|T55
|Chesson Hadley (+10000)
|278/ -10
|5.500
|$17,480.00
|T55
|Joe Highsmith (+8000)
|278/ -10
|5.500
|$17,480.00
|T55
|Nate Lashley (+12500)
|278/ -10
|5.500
|$17,480.00
|T55
|Brandon Wu (+10000)
|278/ -10
|5.500
|$17,480.00
|T61
|Roger Sloan (+17500)
|279/ -9
|4.700
|$16,872.00
|T61
|Callum Tarren (+30000)
|279/ -9
|4.700
|$16,872.00
|T63
|Joseph Bramlett (+10000)
|280/ -8
|4.000
|$16,340.00
|T63
|Brice Garnett (+15000)
|280/ -8
|4.000
|$16,340.00
|T63
|Mark Hubbard (+5500)
|280/ -8
|4.000
|$16,340.00
|T63
|Matt McCarty (+4000)
|280/ -8
|4.000
|$16,340.00
|T63
|Sami Valimaki (+9000)
|280/ -8
|4.000
|$16,340.00
|68
|Rico Hoey (+5000)
|286/ -2
|3.400
|$15,884.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.