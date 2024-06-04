Global Amateur Pathway FAQs
What is the Global Amateur Pathway?
The Global Amateur Pathway is a landmark initiative which creates a pathway for non-collegiate amateur players on to the DP World Tour and partner Tours around the world. It has been created to help the very best male amateur players take the next step in their careers.
What are the benefits of enrolling in the Global Amateur Pathway?
The best eligible non-collegiate male amateur within the top 20 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) will receive a DP World Tour card for the following season. WAGR® comprises a women’s ranking and a men’s ranking for elite amateur players and is offered by The R&A and the USGA as a global service to golf.
Further exemptions will be available on the European Challenge Tour – part of the European Tour Group – while the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR are working with seven partner Tours, within their respective governance process and timelines, to finalise their participation.
How are the players ranked?
The Global Amateur Pathway Ranking (powered by WAGR®) is the official ranking system of the Global Amateur Pathway. It is designed to identify and rank elite amateur players (excluding NCAA Division-I collegiate players) competing in eligible tournaments.
Players competing in eligible tournaments earn points equivalent to the number of points awarded by WAGR®.
The Global Amateur Pathway Ranking will be published on the Global Amateur Pathway web page every week following the end of the registration period.
Who is eligible for the Global Amateur Pathway?
To be eligible for the Global Amateur Pathway Ranking, amateur golfers must meet the following criteria:
- Not be a current NCAA Division-I player.
- Be at least 20 years of age by the end of the calendar year of the relevant Ranking Period.
- Be within the top 200 WAGR®
- Players who are outside the top 200 WAGR® by the end of the Registration Period who then move into the top 100 WAGR® at any time prior to the conclusion of the Late Registration Period in the relevant season.
Further notes -
If a player earns an exemption via the Global Amateur Pathway in any year, he will not be eligible for inclusion in future years.
If a player earns performance benefits from a position in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, he will not be eligible for inclusion in the Global Amateur Pathway Ranking in the current year.
How do players enrol?
To enrol, a player must contact entries@europeantourgroup.com in the first instance and subsequently complete a Global Amateur Pathway application prior to the end of the Registration Period. The player must be within the top 200 in WAGR® at the time of submitting the form.
Players entering the top 100 in WAGR® following the end of the registration period will be able to request late registration.
When does the ranking period start?
The ranking periods for 2024, 2025 and 2026 are as follows:
|Begins
|Concludes
|Class of 2024
|Week 42/2022
Oct. 17, 2022
|Week 41/2024
Oct. 13, 2024
|Class of 2025
|Week 42/2023
Oct. 16, 2023
|Week 41/2025
Oct. 12, 2025
|Class of 2026
|Week 42/2024
Oct. 14, 2024
|Week 41/2026
Oct. 11, 2026
When do exemptions on the DP World Tour and partner Tours begin?
Exemptions will be awarded for the season following the relevant ranking period. For example, Class of 2024 exemptions are awarded for the 2025 season.
How many players can gain exemptions?
The best eligible non-collegiate male amateur within the top 20 of WAGR® will receive a DP World Tour card for the following season.
Further exemptions will be available via the European Challenge Tour and partner Tours in seven regions. The DP World Tour and PGA TOUR are working with these Tours, within their respective governance process and timelines, to finalise their participation and the number of exemptions available will be confirmed in due course.
How does this align with PGA TOUR University?
By offering opportunities to non-collegiate amateur players, the Global Amateur Pathway will complement PGA TOUR University – which awards membership on PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tours to the top Division-I college golfers at the end of the NCAA Championship – to ensure opportunities are available for elite players across the amateur ranks.