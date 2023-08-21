PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Adrien Dumont de Chassart is #TOURBound
Less than three months after finishing his college career at Illinois, Adrien Dumont de Chassart officially clinched his PGA TOUR card after a T11 finish at the Magnit Championship, his eighth start as a pro.
Dumont de Chassart earned exempt status on Korn Ferry Tour by finishing No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, and he started his career with a win at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. He has six top-10s and is currently 6th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, and he is assured of a place in the top 30 at season’s end, thus earning PGA TOUR membership for 2024.
“If it wasn’t for PGA TOUR U, (getting to the PGA TOUR) might have taken two or three years – maybe longer. You never know. PGA TOUR U for sure put this dream out there,” Dumont de Chassart said. “It’s exciting to be here and to be on the PGA TOUR next year. It’s something I would not have dreamt of a month ago.”
He joins Pierceson Coody as PGA TOUR University alumni who have secured PGA TOUR membership for 2024 via the Korn Ferry Tour this season. In all, seven alumni have earned their PGA TOUR card since the first PGA TOUR University class graduated in June 2021.
|Player
|PGA TOUR U Class
|Final U Rank
|Earned PGA TOUR Card via…
|PGA TOUR Rookie Season
|Davis Thompson
|2021
|2nd
|Korn Ferry Tour points (14th/2022)
|2022-23
|Trevor Werbylo
|2021
|9th
|Korn Ferry Tour points (16th/2022)
|2022-23
|Kevin Yu
|2021
|4th
|Korn Ferry Tour points (20th/2022)
|2022-23
|Austin Eckroat
|2021
|3rd
|Korn Ferry Tour Finals (3rd/2022)
|2022-23
|Ludvig Aberg
|2023
|1st
|PGA TOUR U
|2023
|Pierceson Coody
|2022
|1st
|Korn Ferry Tour points (2023)
|2024
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|2023
|3rd
|Korn Ferry Tour points (2023)
|2024
Six alumni are currently in the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. Pierceson’s twin brother, Parker Coody was T16 last week and improved three spots to No. 16, while Jacob Bridgeman (No. 21), Jackson Suber (No. 24) and Logan McAllister (No. 28) are also in position to earn their PGA TOUR cards as the Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin this week at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|5
|Pierceson Coody #
|1330
|18
|Win, Twice
|6
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *
|1133
|8
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|16
|Parker Coody
|840
|16
|T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|21
|Jacob Bridgeman
|796
|20
|4th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
|24
|Jackson Suber
|765
|17
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|28
|Logan McAllister
|739
|22
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|35
|Chris Gotterup
|686
|20
|4th, NV5 Invitational
|36
|Mac Meissner
|677
|18
|T2, The Panama Championship
|44
|Ricky Castillo*
|579
|7
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|46
|Joe Highsmith
|523
|16
|T4, The Panama Championship
|50
|Trent Phillips
|493
|16
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|63
|Quade Cummins
|368
|21
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|71
|Patrick Welch*
|301
|10
|T3, Magnit Championship
|93
|William Mouw*
|223
|9
|T11, Magnit Championship
|109
|Michael Feagles
|181
|19
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|115
|Noah Goodwin
|167
|20
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|116
|Ryan Burnett*
|167
|8
|6th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|150
|Yuxin Lin*
|85
|7
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|158
|Cole Hammer
|75
|15
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|159
|Ross Steelman*
|73
|7
|T25, Utah Championship
|161
|RJ Manke
|73
|17
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|175
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|188
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|9
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2023 | #TOURBound
PGA TOUR University Accelerated
Alabama rising sophomore Nick Dunlap defeated Ohio State rising senior Neal Shipley to win the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills. Ranked No. 9 in WAGR entering the week, Dunlap joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win both the U.S. Junior Amateur and the U.S. Amateur. It was the third win of the summer for Dunlap, as he also won the Northeast Amateur and the North and South Amateur.
With the win, Dunlap earned three points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, bringing his total to five. Future opportunities to earn points include participation in the Walker Cup (2 points) and World Amateur Team Championship (1 point), competing in the 2024 Masters and U.S. Open (1 point each) as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, and earning a top-five ranking in WAGR (1-5 points).
Through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, a high-achieving junior, sophomore or freshman can earn PGA TOUR membership and become eligible for all open, full-field TOUR events. Players earn points based on their accomplishments in college, amateur and professional golf, and they will earn PGA TOUR membership if they amass at least 20 points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility.
PGA TOUR Canada
The PGA TOUR Canada season resumes this week with the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. Nine alumni are in the field, headlined by two players in the top five of the Fortinet Cup – Sam Choi (No. 2) and John Pak (No. 4).
The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the second through fifth finishers earn conditional membership in the 2024 season. All top-five finishers are also exempt into the Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|2
|Sam Choi*
|1020
|7
|Win, Windsor Championship
|4
|John Pak
|690
|7
|Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|12
|Connor Howe*
|355
|7
|T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|20
|Cameron Sisk
|276
|7
|T2, Windsor Championship
|22
|Tommy Kuhl*
|267
|7
|3rd, Osprey Valley Open
|34
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|188
|7
|T5, ATB Classic
|35
|Derek Hitchner*
|182
|5
|T6, Quebec Open
|53
|Ben Carr*
|124
|4
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|82
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*
|76
|2
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|103
|Reid Davenport*
|39
|7
|T39, Windsor Championship
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through Magnit Championship (Korn Ferry Tour); BMW Championship (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCupPoints
|Korn Ferry TourPoints
|TotalPoints
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|1,132.584
|1,132.584
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|579.15
|579.15
|3
|Patrick Welch
|0
|301.371
|301.371
|4
|William Mouw
|56.25*
|223.404
|279.654
|5
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|166.8
|166.8
|6
|Sam Bennett
|95.717*
|0
|95.717
|7
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|84.571
|84.571
|8
|Ross Steelman
|0
|73.25
|73.25
|9
|Fred Biondi
|0
|23.833
|23.833
*Non-member points
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.