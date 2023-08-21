PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Adrien Dumont de Chassart is #TOURBound

PGA Tour University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Less than three months after finishing his college career at Illinois, Adrien Dumont de Chassart officially clinched his PGA TOUR card after a T11 finish at the Magnit Championship, his eighth start as a pro.

    Dumont de Chassart earned exempt status on Korn Ferry Tour by finishing No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, and he started his career with a win at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. He has six top-10s and is currently 6th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, and he is assured of a place in the top 30 at season’s end, thus earning PGA TOUR membership for 2024.

    “If it wasn’t for PGA TOUR U, (getting to the PGA TOUR) might have taken two or three years – maybe longer. You never know. PGA TOUR U for sure put this dream out there,” Dumont de Chassart said. “It’s exciting to be here and to be on the PGA TOUR next year. It’s something I would not have dreamt of a month ago.”

    He joins Pierceson Coody as PGA TOUR University alumni who have secured PGA TOUR membership for 2024 via the Korn Ferry Tour this season. In all, seven alumni have earned their PGA TOUR card since the first PGA TOUR University class graduated in June 2021.


    PlayerPGA TOUR U ClassFinal U RankEarned PGA TOUR Card via…PGA TOUR Rookie Season
    Davis Thompson20212ndKorn Ferry Tour points (14th/2022)2022-23
    Trevor Werbylo20219thKorn Ferry Tour points (16th/2022)2022-23
    Kevin Yu20214thKorn Ferry Tour points (20th/2022)2022-23
    Austin Eckroat20213rdKorn Ferry Tour Finals (3rd/2022)2022-23
    Ludvig Aberg20231stPGA TOUR U2023
    Pierceson Coody20221stKorn Ferry Tour points (2023)2024
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart20233rdKorn Ferry Tour points (2023)2024

    Six alumni are currently in the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. Pierceson’s twin brother, Parker Coody was T16 last week and improved three spots to No. 16, while Jacob Bridgeman (No. 21), Jackson Suber (No. 24) and Logan McAllister (No. 28) are also in position to earn their PGA TOUR cards as the Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin this week at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    5Pierceson Coody #133018Win, Twice
    6Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *11338Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    16Parker Coody84016T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    21Jacob Bridgeman796204th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
    24Jackson Suber765172nd, Memorial Health Championship
    28Logan McAllister739222nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    35Chris Gotterup686204th, NV5 Invitational
    36Mac Meissner67718T2, The Panama Championship
    44Ricky Castillo*5797Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    46Joe Highsmith52316T4, The Panama Championship
    50Trent Phillips493162nd, UNC Health Championship
    63Quade Cummins36821T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    71Patrick Welch*30110T3, Magnit Championship
    93William Mouw*2239T11, Magnit Championship
    109Michael Feagles18119T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    115Noah Goodwin16720T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    116Ryan Burnett*16786th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    150Yuxin Lin*857T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    158Cole Hammer7515T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    159Ross Steelman*737T25, Utah Championship
    161RJ Manke7317T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    175Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    188Fred Biondi*249T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am

    *Class of 2023 | #TOURBound

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated

    Alabama rising sophomore Nick Dunlap defeated Ohio State rising senior Neal Shipley to win the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills. Ranked No. 9 in WAGR entering the week, Dunlap joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win both the U.S. Junior Amateur and the U.S. Amateur. It was the third win of the summer for Dunlap, as he also won the Northeast Amateur and the North and South Amateur.

    With the win, Dunlap earned three points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, bringing his total to five. Future opportunities to earn points include participation in the Walker Cup (2 points) and World Amateur Team Championship (1 point), competing in the 2024 Masters and U.S. Open (1 point each) as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, and earning a top-five ranking in WAGR (1-5 points).

    Through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, a high-achieving junior, sophomore or freshman can earn PGA TOUR membership and become eligible for all open, full-field TOUR events. Players earn points based on their accomplishments in college, amateur and professional golf, and they will earn PGA TOUR membership if they amass at least 20 points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility.

    PGA TOUR Canada

    The PGA TOUR Canada season resumes this week with the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. Nine alumni are in the field, headlined by two players in the top five of the Fortinet Cup – Sam Choi (No. 2) and John Pak (No. 4).

    The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the second through fifth finishers earn conditional membership in the 2024 season. All top-five finishers are also exempt into the Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    2Sam Choi*10207Win, Windsor Championship
    4John Pak6907Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    12Connor Howe*3557T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    20Cameron Sisk2767T2, Windsor Championship
    22Tommy Kuhl*26773rd, Osprey Valley Open
    34Chase Sienkiewicz*1887T5, ATB Classic
    35Derek Hitchner*1825T6, Quebec Open
    53Ben Carr*1244T6, Osprey Valley Open
    82Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*762T6, Osprey Valley Open
    103Reid Davenport*397T39, Windsor Championship

    *Class of 2023

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Magnit Championship (Korn Ferry Tour); BMW Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCupPointsKorn Ferry TourPointsTotalPoints
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart01,132.5841,132.584
    2Ricky Castillo0579.15579.15
    3Patrick Welch0301.371301.371
    4William Mouw56.25*223.404279.654
    5Ryan Burnett0166.8166.8
    6Sam Bennett95.717*095.717
    7Yuxin Lin084.57184.571
    8Ross Steelman073.2573.25
    9Fred Biondi023.83323.833

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

    PGA TOUR
