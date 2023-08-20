TOURBound: Adrien Dumont de Chassart earns 2024 PGA TOUR card

Dumont de Chassart, who will play two weeks on the DP World Tour before returning for the final three events on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule, seemed to be part of the conversation every week he teed it up. He’s a little sad, he admits, because he knows all of his teammates at Illinois (Dumont de Chassart got a congratulatory video from long-time Illinois coach Mike Small on Sunday) will be heading back to school next week and he wishes, he said with a laugh, he was back there to enjoy the first couple weeks too.