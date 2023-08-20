TOURBound: Adrien Dumont de Chassart earns 2024 PGA TOUR card
4 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Adrien Dumont de Chassart might have taken five years at college, but he only needed three months to earn his PGA TOUR card.
Dumont de Chassart, who finished third on the 2023 PGA TOUR U Rankings after a distinguished career at the University of Illinois, officially will be TOURBound in 2024 after a tie for 11th at the Magnit Championship.
“It feels amazing,” Dumont de Chassart said from Metedeconk National Golf Club. “One of my goals was to just keep my card on the Korn Ferry Tour but that changed a lot in the last month.”
The 23-year-old burst onto the Korn Ferry Tour scene, winning in a playoff at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX – his first event as a pro. The very next week he was in the mix again, losing in a playoff at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart reacts to winning first Korn Ferry Tour start
Dumont de Chassart started his professional career with six straight top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. His final solid result in New Jersey Sunday was all he needed to officially become TOURBound.
“It just feels great that my game has been on at the right time,” Dumont de Chassart said. “Everyone is going to struggle. That’s golf. I’m kind of fortunate that I played good at the right time in the early part of the season for me. It made it easier. When I see all those guys grinding to finish in the top 156 or 125 or 100… being in a good spot makes it easier when you head into a tournament. I’m glad I was off to a good start.
“Just to compete against the best players in the world (next year) that’s going to be something pretty cool.”
Dumont de Chassart was quick to point to PGA TOUR U as a lynchpin for his quick success. His plan for the balance of 2023, he made clear, was just to keep his card on the Korn Ferry Tour after he turned pro.
“If it wasn’t for PGA TOUR U, (getting to the PGA TOUR) might have taken two or three years – maybe longer. You never know. PGA TOUR U for sure put this dream out there,” he said.
Although it wasn’t a long time on the Korn Ferry Tour, Dumont de Chassart said he learned plenty. Even though he made it look easy, it was a grind, he explained.
“You’ve got to be very patient. That’s something I learned. You’ve got to get to 5- or 6-under every day. You can get frustrated for sure,” Dumont de Chassart said. “But you’ve just got to play your game and stay patient.”
Dumont de Chassart fired an 8-under 64 Sunday – tied for the low round of the day – at the Magnit Championship to officially punch his ticket to the PGA TOUR after climbing 35 spots on the leaderboard. He said he had struggled in the first two rounds with his driving but had a long practice session Friday night after making the cut on the number. He said he felt good about his game Saturday and knew a good score was going to come.
“I feel like it was an easy 8 under,” Dumont de Chassart said, who is sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List heading into the last chunk of the season.
It was a pretty easy summer, too.
Dumont de Chassart, who will play two weeks on the DP World Tour before returning for the final three events on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule, seemed to be part of the conversation every week he teed it up. He’s a little sad, he admits, because he knows all of his teammates at Illinois (Dumont de Chassart got a congratulatory video from long-time Illinois coach Mike Small on Sunday) will be heading back to school next week and he wishes, he said with a laugh, he was back there to enjoy the first couple weeks too.
But he’s got a bigger plan, and a bigger stage.
“It’s exciting to be here and to be on the PGA TOUR next year,” Dumont de Chassart said. “It’s something I would not have dreamt of a month ago.”
Time to go live out that dream.