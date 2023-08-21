WiretoWire: Hovland Viktor-ious in Chicago
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
In what can be described as one of the most remarkable rounds of golf in recent memory, Viktor Hovland charged from three strokes back at Olympia Fields to win the BMW Championship by two over Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. The Norwegian started fast with three birdies in his opening five holes, but after a bogey at No. 7, he still trailed Scheffler by four at the turn. Then things changed, quickly. The Oklahoma State alum would go on to card his career-low nine, a 28, on the back of seven birdies and two pars. “Yeah, that was cool,” Hovland said, “I didn't think too much about all those things. I just kind of kept on focusing shot for shot and got closer to Fitzy and Scottie and just kept pouring it on, and now we're here.” This was Hovland’s fifth TOUR victory and second win of the season, with his first coming in May at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. “Yeah, it's been pretty cool to win two events this year at two golf courses that are very difficult,” he said. Hovland, 25, will head to East Lake as the second youngest player in the field and second in the FedExCup standings. Because of his victory and move in the standings, Hovland will start the TOUR Championship at 8-under par, two strokes off the lead of Scheffler whom he just beat by two strokes in Chicago.
Viktor Hovland's stunning back-nine leads him to victory at BMW Championship
A PEACH OF A TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SET FOR ATLANTA
Golf’s ultimate prize hangs in the balance as the PGA TOUR season wraps up with the 30-man TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Under the unique FedExCup Starting Strokes format, top-seeded Scottie Scheffler will once again begin the TOUR Championship at 10 under and with a two-stroke lead as he aims to hoist the FedExCup trophy for the 2023 season finale. Hovland, fresh off his record-setting victory in Chicago, jumps into the No. 2 spot as East Lake. Rory McIlroy will look for back-to-back FedExCups and a record-setting fourth starting at 7 under. Jon Rahm leads the season-long standings entering the Playoffs but gave up the No. 1 position at the final hurdle before Atlanta. The Masters champion will begin in fourth at 6 under. Lucas Glover rounds out the top five at 5 under. East Lake has been the host club of the TOUR Championship every year since 2005.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
103-year-old Grandma Susie attends first tournament, meets favorite players
MIC CHECK
"It’s going to be hot next week and probably tomorrow, so I’ve got plenty of DUDE Wipes if anybody needs any.” - Lucas Glover’s caddie Tommy Lamb speaks on his two-week endorsement by DUDE Wipes that will encompass the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship.
BY THE NUMBERS
100 – Ken Duke made his 100th PGA TOUR Champions start this week and it was a special one, as he earned his first Champions Tour title at the Shaw Charity Classic.
3 – After just three months on the Korn Ferry Tour, Adrien Dumont de Chassart is TOURBound after earning his PGA TOUR card.