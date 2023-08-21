WiretoWire: Hovland Viktor-ious in Chicago

In what can be described as one of the most remarkable rounds of golf in recent memory, Viktor Hovland charged from three strokes back at Olympia Fields to win the BMW Championship by two over Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. The Norwegian started fast with three birdies in his opening five holes, but after a bogey at No. 7, he still trailed Scheffler by four at the turn. Then things changed, quickly. The Oklahoma State alum would go on to card his career-low nine, a 28, on the back of seven birdies and two pars. “Yeah, that was cool,” Hovland said, “I didn't think too much about all those things. I just kind of kept on focusing shot for shot and got closer to Fitzy and Scottie and just kept pouring it on, and now we're here.” This was Hovland’s fifth TOUR victory and second win of the season, with his first coming in May at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. “Yeah, it's been pretty cool to win two events this year at two golf courses that are very difficult,” he said. Hovland, 25, will head to East Lake as the second youngest player in the field and second in the FedExCup standings. Because of his victory and move in the standings, Hovland will start the TOUR Championship at 8-under par, two strokes off the lead of Scheffler whom he just beat by two strokes in Chicago.