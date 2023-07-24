PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Pierceson Coody tallies third career victory on Korn Ferry Tour
Pierceson Coody converted a 54-hole co-lead into a two-stroke victory at last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, giving him his second win of the season and moving him to No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. It was his third win in 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts since finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and he’s in position to earn his PGA TOUR card as one of the top-30 players on the final Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
PGA TOUR University alumni now have 13 professional victories (7 Korn Ferry Tour, 6 PGA TOUR Canada), with Coody topping the list with three wins.
Pierceson’s twin brother Parker finished T2, his second consecutive top-three finish, and improved to No. 23 on the points list, while Ryan Burnett (Class of 2023) finished sixth and improved 52 spots in the standings to 98th. Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Class of 2023) tied for seventh and extended his streak to five top-10s in five starts as a professional.
This week, North Carolina senior Austin Greaser and Tennessee rising sophomore Caleb Surratt will join 21 PGA TOUR University alumni in the field at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. The tournament will be streamed live exclusively by Barstool Sports, with coverage of all four rounds running from 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET on Barstool.tv.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|4
|Pierceson Coody
|1216
|15
|Win, Twice
|6
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart*
|994
|5
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|18
|Jackson Suber
|725
|14
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|23
|Parker Coody
|682
|13
|T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|25
|Logan McAllister
|646
|18
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|31
|Jacob Bridgeman
|606
|16
|T5, Memorial Health Championship
|33
|Ricky Castillo*
|569
|4
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|35
|Mac Meissner
|532
|15
|T2, The Panama Championship
|41
|Trent Phillips
|451
|13
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|42
|Chris Gotterup
|440
|16
|T5, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|49
|Joe Highsmith
|381
|12
|T4, The Panama Championship
|59
|Quade Cummins
|316
|17
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|96
|Noah Goodwin
|167
|17
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|98
|Ryan Burnett*
|163
|5
|6th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|99
|William Mouw*
|160
|6
|T17, Memorial Health Championship
|109
|Michael Feagles
|146
|15
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|134
|Patrick Welch*
|91
|6
|T12, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|145
|Cole Hammer
|75
|12
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|147
|RJ Manke
|73
|15
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|158
|Yuxin Lin*
|60
|4
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|166
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|182
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|6
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|192
|Ross Steelman*
|15
|3
|T43, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR
Georgia Tech rising senior Christo Lamprecht was a first-round co-leader at The Open Championship and went on to earn Low Amateur honors at Royal Liverpool. Lamprecht joins Texas A&M alumnus Sam Bennett (T16, Masters) and Vanderbilt rising junior Gordon Sargent (T39, U.S. Open) as PGA TOUR University players who earned Low Amateur honors at a major this season.
At this week’s 3M Open, Derek Hitchner (Class of 2023) will make his PGA TOUR debut in his native Minnesota, where he attended Blake School in Minneapolis and won the state championship by 11 strokes as a sophomore. Also in the field are Sam Bennett and Arizona State rising junior Preston Summerhays, as well as PGA TOUR members Ludvig Aberg, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson, Kevin Yu and Trevor Werbylo.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|65
|Austin Eckroat
|594
|25
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|71
|Davis Thompson
|559
|23
|2nd, The American Express
|94
|Kevin Yu
|428
|14
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|146
|Ludvig Aberg
|199
|5
|T4, John Deere Classic
|180
|Trevor Werbylo
|111
|23
|T27, Valspar Championship
PGA TOUR Canada
John Pak (Class of 2021) and Sam Choi (Class of 2023) tied for sixth at last week’s Commissionaires Ottawa Open and maintained their positions in the top five of the Fortinet Cup. Halfway through the Tour’s 10-event season, Pak has one victory and is No. 2 on the points list, while Choi has finished T6 or better in all five of his starts and is No. 5 in the Fortinet Cup.
The PGA TOUR Canada season continues this week with the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates in Caledon, Ontario.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|2
|John Pak
|646
|5
|Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|5
|Sam Choi*
|514
|5
|T4, Twice
|9
|Connor Howe*
|339
|5
|T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|20
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|188
|5
|T5, ATB Classic
|31
|Derek Hitchner*
|133
|4
|T6, Quebec Open
|38
|Cameron Sisk
|122
|5
|T6, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|62
|Tommy Kuhl*
|77
|5
|T15, Royal Beach Victoria Open
|80
|Ben Carr*
|48
|2
|T21, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|99
|Reid Davenport*
|24
|5
|T40, ATB Classic
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper (Korn Ferry Tour); The Open Championship and Barracuda Championship (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|994
|994
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|569
|569
|3
|William Mouw
|56
|160
|216
|4
|Ludvig Aberg
|199
|0
|199
|5
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|163
|163
|6
|Patrick Welch
|0
|91
|91
|7
|Sam Bennett
|82*
|0
|82
|8
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|60
|60
|9
|Fred Biondi
|0
|24
|24
|10
|Ross Steelman
|0
|15
|15
*Non-member points
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.