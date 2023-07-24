PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Pierceson Coody tallies third career victory on Korn Ferry Tour

3 Min Read

PGA Tour University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Pierceson Coody converted a 54-hole co-lead into a two-stroke victory at last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, giving him his second win of the season and moving him to No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. It was his third win in 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts since finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and he’s in position to earn his PGA TOUR card as one of the top-30 players on the final Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

    PGA TOUR University alumni now have 13 professional victories (7 Korn Ferry Tour, 6 PGA TOUR Canada), with Coody topping the list with three wins.

    Pierceson’s twin brother Parker finished T2, his second consecutive top-three finish, and improved to No. 23 on the points list, while Ryan Burnett (Class of 2023) finished sixth and improved 52 spots in the standings to 98th. Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Class of 2023) tied for seventh and extended his streak to five top-10s in five starts as a professional.

    This week, North Carolina senior Austin Greaser and Tennessee rising sophomore Caleb Surratt will join 21 PGA TOUR University alumni in the field at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. The tournament will be streamed live exclusively by Barstool Sports, with coverage of all four rounds running from 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET on Barstool.tv.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    4Pierceson Coody121615Win, Twice
    6Adrien Dumont de Chassart*9945Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    18Jackson Suber725142nd, Memorial Health Championship
    23Parker Coody68213T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    25Logan McAllister646182nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    31Jacob Bridgeman60616T5, Memorial Health Championship
    33Ricky Castillo*5694Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    35Mac Meissner53215T2, The Panama Championship
    41Trent Phillips451132nd, UNC Health Championship
    42Chris Gotterup44016T5, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    49Joe Highsmith38112T4, The Panama Championship
    59Quade Cummins31617T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    96Noah Goodwin16717T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    98Ryan Burnett*16356th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    99William Mouw*1606T17, Memorial Health Championship
    109Michael Feagles14615T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    134Patrick Welch*916T12, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    145Cole Hammer7512T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    147RJ Manke7315T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    158Yuxin Lin*604T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    166Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    182Fred Biondi*246T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    192Ross Steelman*153T43, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open

    *Class of 2023

    PGA TOUR

    Georgia Tech rising senior Christo Lamprecht was a first-round co-leader at The Open Championship and went on to earn Low Amateur honors at Royal Liverpool. Lamprecht joins Texas A&M alumnus Sam Bennett (T16, Masters) and Vanderbilt rising junior Gordon Sargent (T39, U.S. Open) as PGA TOUR University players who earned Low Amateur honors at a major this season.

    At this week’s 3M Open, Derek Hitchner (Class of 2023) will make his PGA TOUR debut in his native Minnesota, where he attended Blake School in Minneapolis and won the state championship by 11 strokes as a sophomore. Also in the field are Sam Bennett and Arizona State rising junior Preston Summerhays, as well as PGA TOUR members Ludvig Aberg, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson, Kevin Yu and Trevor Werbylo.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    65Austin Eckroat594255th, Corales Puntacana Championship
    71Davis Thompson559232nd, The American Express
    94Kevin Yu42814T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    146Ludvig Aberg1995T4, John Deere Classic
    180Trevor Werbylo11123T27, Valspar Championship

    PGA TOUR Canada

    John Pak (Class of 2021) and Sam Choi (Class of 2023) tied for sixth at last week’s Commissionaires Ottawa Open and maintained their positions in the top five of the Fortinet Cup. Halfway through the Tour’s 10-event season, Pak has one victory and is No. 2 on the points list, while Choi has finished T6 or better in all five of his starts and is No. 5 in the Fortinet Cup.

    The PGA TOUR Canada season continues this week with the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates in Caledon, Ontario.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    2John Pak6465Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    5Sam Choi*5145T4, Twice
    9Connor Howe*3395T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    20Chase Sienkiewicz*1885T5, ATB Classic
    31Derek Hitchner*1334T6, Quebec Open
    38Cameron Sisk1225T6, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    62Tommy Kuhl*775T15, Royal Beach Victoria Open
    80Ben Carr*482T21, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    99Reid Davenport*245T40, ATB Classic

    *Class of 2023


    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper (Korn Ferry Tour); The Open Championship and Barracuda Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart0994994
    2Ricky Castillo0569569
    3William Mouw56160216
    4Ludvig Aberg1990199
    5Ryan Burnett0163163
    6Patrick Welch09191
    7Sam Bennett82*082
    8Yuxin Lin06060
    9Fred Biondi02424
    10Ross Steelman01515

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.