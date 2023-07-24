PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Pierceson Coody tallies third career victory on Korn Ferry Tour

John Pak (Class of 2021) and Sam Choi (Class of 2023) tied for sixth at last week’s Commissionaires Ottawa Open and maintained their positions in the top five of the Fortinet Cup. Halfway through the Tour’s 10-event season, Pak has one victory and is No. 2 on the points list, while Choi has finished T6 or better in all five of his starts and is No. 5 in the Fortinet Cup.