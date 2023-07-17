PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Dumont de Chassart posts fourth straight top 10

2 Min Read

PGA Tour University

    Written by Chris Richards @PGATOURU

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Four PGA TOUR University alumni finished in the top 10 at The Ascendant presented by Blue, led by a third-place finish by Parker Coody (Class of 2022). It was a career-best finish for Parker, who has posted three top-10s in his last seven starts and has moved to No. 34 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Class of 2023 grad Adrien Dumont de Chassart tied for sixth, his fourth top-10 in four starts since turning pro, while Quade Cummins (Class of 2021) posted a season-best T6.

    This week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, 21 alumni are in the field, including seven from the Class of 2023: Fred Biondi, Ryan Burnett, Dumont de Chassart, Yuxin Lin, William Mouw, Ross Steelman and Patrick Welch.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Adrien Dumont de Chassart*9174Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    15Pierceson Coody71614Win, The Panama Championship
    20Jackson Suber675132nd, Memorial Health Championship
    27Jacob Bridgeman59815T5, Memorial Health Championship
    28Logan McAllister596172nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    31Ricky Castillo*5694Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    34Parker Coody499123rd, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    35Mac Meissner49414T2, The Panama Championship
    39Chris Gotterup44015T5, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    43Trent Phillips422122nd, UNC Health Championship
    46Joe Highsmith38111T4, The Panama Championship
    71Quade Cummins25716T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    95Noah Goodwin16216T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    96William Mouw*1605T17, Memorial Health Championship
    103Michael Feagles14614T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    136Patrick Welch*815T12, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    141Cole Hammer7511T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    143RJ Manke7314T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    150Ryan Burnett*634T11, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    157Yuxin Lin*543T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    164Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    181Fred Biondi*245T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    192Ross Steelman*152T43, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open

    *Class of 2023

    PGA TOUR

    North Carolina rising junior David Ford made the cut at the Barbasol Championship and finished T58 in his first PGA TOUR start. Ohio State rising senior Maxwell Moldovan shot 65 in the Monday qualifier to earn a spot in the field, but he missed the cut after rounds of 68-75.

    At this week’s Open Championship, three college players qualified to compete at Royal Liverpool: Georgia Tech rising senior Christo Lamprecht earned entry after winning The Amateur; Arizona State rising junior Jose Luis Ballester Barrio earned his spot by winning the European Amateur; and Arizona rising junior Tiger Christensen carded rounds of 68 and 67 at West Lancashire to become the only amateur to advance through Open qualifying.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    62Austin Eckroat594255th, Corales Puntacana Championship
    70Davis Thompson559232nd, The American Express
    92Kevin Yu42814T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    145Ludvig Aberg1995T4, John Deere Classic
    182Trevor Werbylo10822T27, Valspar Championship

    PGA TOUR Canada

    Sam Choi finished T6 at the Quebec Open powered by Videotron Business, his fourth top-10 finish in four starts this summer. Choi played four seasons at New Mexico before transferring to Pepperdine for his fifth year of eligibility, and he finished No. 11 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.

    Also finishing T6 last week was Choi’s Pepperdine teammate Derek Hitchner, who closed with a 64 to earn his first top 10.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    3John Pak5514Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    5Sam Choi*4194T4, Twice
    7Connor Howe*3394T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    15Chase Sienkiewicz*1824T5, ATB Classic
    23Derek Hitchner*1333T6, Quebec Open
    28Cameron Sisk1224T6, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    47Tommy Kuhl*774T15, Royal Beach Victoria Open
    69Ben Carr*482T21, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    93Reid Davenport*194T40, ATB Classic

    *Class of 2023

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top 20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through The Ascendant presented by Blue (Korn Ferry Tour) and Barbasol Championship / Scottish Open (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup Points (non-member)Korn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart0917917
    2Ricky Castillo0569569
    3William Mouw56160216
    4Sam Bennett82082
    5Patrick Welch08181
    6Ryan Burnett06363
    7Yuxin Lin05454
    8Fred Biondi02424
    9Ross Steelman01515

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

    · Ludvig Aberg is not included because he will be a PGA TOUR member in 2024 as the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.