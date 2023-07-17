PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Dumont de Chassart posts fourth straight top 10
2 Min Read
Written by Chris Richards @PGATOURU
Korn Ferry Tour
Four PGA TOUR University alumni finished in the top 10 at The Ascendant presented by Blue, led by a third-place finish by Parker Coody (Class of 2022). It was a career-best finish for Parker, who has posted three top-10s in his last seven starts and has moved to No. 34 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Class of 2023 grad Adrien Dumont de Chassart tied for sixth, his fourth top-10 in four starts since turning pro, while Quade Cummins (Class of 2021) posted a season-best T6.
This week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, 21 alumni are in the field, including seven from the Class of 2023: Fred Biondi, Ryan Burnett, Dumont de Chassart, Yuxin Lin, William Mouw, Ross Steelman and Patrick Welch.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|6
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart*
|917
|4
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|15
|Pierceson Coody
|716
|14
|Win, The Panama Championship
|20
|Jackson Suber
|675
|13
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|27
|Jacob Bridgeman
|598
|15
|T5, Memorial Health Championship
|28
|Logan McAllister
|596
|17
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|31
|Ricky Castillo*
|569
|4
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|34
|Parker Coody
|499
|12
|3rd, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|35
|Mac Meissner
|494
|14
|T2, The Panama Championship
|39
|Chris Gotterup
|440
|15
|T5, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|43
|Trent Phillips
|422
|12
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|46
|Joe Highsmith
|381
|11
|T4, The Panama Championship
|71
|Quade Cummins
|257
|16
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|95
|Noah Goodwin
|162
|16
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|96
|William Mouw*
|160
|5
|T17, Memorial Health Championship
|103
|Michael Feagles
|146
|14
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|136
|Patrick Welch*
|81
|5
|T12, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|141
|Cole Hammer
|75
|11
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|143
|RJ Manke
|73
|14
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|150
|Ryan Burnett*
|63
|4
|T11, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|157
|Yuxin Lin*
|54
|3
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|164
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|181
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|5
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|192
|Ross Steelman*
|15
|2
|T43, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR
North Carolina rising junior David Ford made the cut at the Barbasol Championship and finished T58 in his first PGA TOUR start. Ohio State rising senior Maxwell Moldovan shot 65 in the Monday qualifier to earn a spot in the field, but he missed the cut after rounds of 68-75.
At this week’s Open Championship, three college players qualified to compete at Royal Liverpool: Georgia Tech rising senior Christo Lamprecht earned entry after winning The Amateur; Arizona State rising junior Jose Luis Ballester Barrio earned his spot by winning the European Amateur; and Arizona rising junior Tiger Christensen carded rounds of 68 and 67 at West Lancashire to become the only amateur to advance through Open qualifying.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|62
|Austin Eckroat
|594
|25
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|Davis Thompson
|559
|23
|2nd, The American Express
|92
|Kevin Yu
|428
|14
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|145
|Ludvig Aberg
|199
|5
|T4, John Deere Classic
|182
|Trevor Werbylo
|108
|22
|T27, Valspar Championship
PGA TOUR Canada
Sam Choi finished T6 at the Quebec Open powered by Videotron Business, his fourth top-10 finish in four starts this summer. Choi played four seasons at New Mexico before transferring to Pepperdine for his fifth year of eligibility, and he finished No. 11 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.
Also finishing T6 last week was Choi’s Pepperdine teammate Derek Hitchner, who closed with a 64 to earn his first top 10.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|3
|John Pak
|551
|4
|Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|5
|Sam Choi*
|419
|4
|T4, Twice
|7
|Connor Howe*
|339
|4
|T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|15
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|182
|4
|T5, ATB Classic
|23
|Derek Hitchner*
|133
|3
|T6, Quebec Open
|28
|Cameron Sisk
|122
|4
|T6, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|47
|Tommy Kuhl*
|77
|4
|T15, Royal Beach Victoria Open
|69
|Ben Carr*
|48
|2
|T21, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|93
|Reid Davenport*
|19
|4
|T40, ATB Classic
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top 20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through The Ascendant presented by Blue (Korn Ferry Tour) and Barbasol Championship / Scottish Open (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points (non-member)
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|917
|917
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|569
|569
|3
|William Mouw
|56
|160
|216
|4
|Sam Bennett
|82
|0
|82
|5
|Patrick Welch
|0
|81
|81
|6
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|63
|63
|7
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|54
|54
|8
|Fred Biondi
|0
|24
|24
|9
|Ross Steelman
|0
|15
|15
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.
· Ludvig Aberg is not included because he will be a PGA TOUR member in 2024 as the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.