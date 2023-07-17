PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Dumont de Chassart posts fourth straight top 10

Four PGA TOUR University alumni finished in the top 10 at The Ascendant presented by Blue, led by a third-place finish by Parker Coody (Class of 2022). It was a career-best finish for Parker, who has posted three top-10s in his last seven starts and has moved to No. 34 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Class of 2023 grad Adrien Dumont de Chassart tied for sixth, his fourth top-10 in four starts since turning pro, while Quade Cummins (Class of 2021) posted a season-best T6.