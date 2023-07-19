The Five: Burning questions going into the season’s final major at Royal Liverpool

“I had in mind the reason I was calling him,” Fowler said at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he suffered a rare off-week with a T42 finish. “My thought was to see how we could make it work to be back together. I was fine with it being remote – to this day I’ve still only seen him four times since then – but I asked him, ‘Hey, I’m going in a different direction; is there anyone that you would recommend?’