Kris Kim, 16, becomes youngest player to make cut on TOUR since 2015 at THE CJ CUP

Kim became the youngest player to make the cut on TOUR since Kyle Suppa, also 16, did so at the 2015 Sony Open. Kim was steadfast and sure — six birdies, two bogeys and no precarious situations that might disrupt his plans to play more golf. His best stat: Kim ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Around the Green. It was a pretty good one for a wispy young man on the big stage for the first time.