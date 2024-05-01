Daughter's memory lives on through PGA TOUR rookie Hayden Springer

It would be unfair to expect a jet-lagged dad, spending nights in the hospital after returning from places like Brazil or Peru, to keep up with the constant flow of competitors who were vying for the same TOUR cards as him. While his competition committed every waking hour to the craft, Hayden was committed to being at Emma’s side. He would trade places with Emma during the day so he could work on his game, then return to the hospital at night. But for Springer, 27, that was the path to the top of his profession.