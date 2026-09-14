The First Look: Biltmore Championship Asheville

FIELD NOTES: It’s Presidents Cup prep time for many this week as the PGA Tour returns to Asheville. Two on the American side – including 21-year-old Jackson Koivun and Jacob Bridgeman – are teeing it up along with five on the International side (along with Captains' Assistants Taylor Pendrith and Camilo Villegas). …Bridgeman is the top-ranked golfer in the field teeing it up while J.T. Poston is the second-highest on the OWGR. Poston, who won the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, has a special connection to the area, as he went to Western Carolina – less than an hour away from The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. … This weeks also marks the beginning of the FedExCup Fall, where the players who are inside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings after the next eight events will earn full PGA Tour status for 2027. Some notable around the bubble who are in the field include Tony Finau (No. 98), Billy Horschel (No. 100) and Lucas Glover (No. 101). … A pair of notable returns from injury are set for this week as David Ford will tee it up on the PGA Tour for the first time since April after navigating an ankle injury. Marco Penge is also back in action after detailing his “nightmare” season, he said this summer, going through both family and medical setbacks. Penge has one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season.