Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur winner on PGA TOUR since 1991 with victory at The American Express

Dunlap was the only amateur in the 156-person field in the tournament long known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic, but he surged into a three-shot lead with a sizzling 60 in Round 3. He lost that lead Sunday on the front nine on the Stadium Course at PGA WEST, but he played with the resilience of a seasoned veteran down the stretch, capped by his recovery from two errant shots on the 18th to finish with a 6-foot par putt for a 2-under 70. At 29-under 259, he broke the tournament scoring record in a 72-hole event.