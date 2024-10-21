The First Look: ZOZO Championship

FIELD NOTES: Morikawa returns to defend his ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP title from a year ago – a drought-busting victory after more than two years without one. Morikawa has eight top-10 finishes this season with two runners-up (including at the TOUR Championship)… World No. 2 Schauffele is also back in action for the first time since Royal Montreal Golf Club. Schauffele has been a model of consistency this season, finishing inside the top 25 in 20 of the 21 events he’s played. He has won twice – both major championships – and amassed 15 top 10s. Schauffele has two top 10s in four starts at Narashino Country Club... Hideki Matsuyama returns to action in Japan after a two-win season. Matsuyama, who played for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, finished runner-up at the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and won the event when it returned to Japan in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19… There are plenty of other top-ranked golfers teeing it up in Japan, including Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Justin Thomas… Kevin Yu holds the No. 60 spot in the FedExCup Fall standings – and the final spot in the Aon Next 10 – and is back in action. He missed the cut in at the Shriners Children’s Open after his maiden TOUR title at the Sanderson Farms Championship… The bubble watch for the top 125 on the FedExCup standings is firmly on. S.H. Kim holds the No. 123 spot and is the closest man inside the bubble who is playing the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He will look to pad his points total this week… There are numerous homegrown talents in the field via their performance on the Japan Golf Tour, led by Ryo Ishikawa, who finished T4 last year at Narashino Country Club.