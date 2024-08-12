The First Look: FedEx St. Jude Championship

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler returns to action on the PGA TOUR after his dramatic come-from-behind triumph at the Olympics at Le Golf National. Scheffler’s gold medal in Paris is now paired with his six TOUR titles this season. He leads the FedExCup standings by nearly 2,000 points over Xander Schauffele. But with 2,000 points available to the winner of this week and next week’s BMW Championship, anything can happen ... Viktor Hovland’s run at defending his FedExCup title begins now. Hovland enters the first week of the Playoffs at No. 57 in the standings. Surprisingly, Hovland has just one top-10 finish this season so far, a solo third at the PGA Championship … Three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy is keen to make another run at the PGA TOUR’s biggest prize. McIlroy has two wins this season but called himself “golf’s nearly man” after a recent close-call at the U.S. Open and a fifth at the Olympics … Ludvig Åberg (No. 6) and Shane Lowry (No. 10) are in prime positions to march towards their first appearance at the TOUR Championship … Patrick Cantlay starts the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 11 in the standings. He has four top-10 finishes but no wins yet in 2024. He fell to Lucas Glover in a playoff at TPC Southwind a year ago. Glover did not make the FedExCup Playoffs this year and will not have a chance to defend his title in Memphis … American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley – with two runner-up finishes this season – is firmly in the mix for a long FedExCup Playoffs run. He’s No. 39 in the standings heading into Memphis … Nick Dunlap did not receive any FedExCup Points for winning The American Express as an amateur, but winning the Barracuda Championship zipped him into the top 70 and a FedExCup Playoffs debut for the recently minted pro … One underlying story to watch out for over the next three weeks is the Presidents Cup standings. The six captain’s picks for both Jim Furyk’s American side and Mike Weir’s Internationals will be made at the conclusion of the TOUR Championship. Around the top-six mark on both sides there is a chance for some hearty movement through the FedExCup Playoffs.