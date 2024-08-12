Scottie Scheffler finishes No. 1 in Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 to claim $8 million bonus

Scheffler added his fifth win of the season a week later at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, where he became the first player to win the Masters Tournament and the RBC Heritage in the same year since Bernhard Langer in 1985. At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Scheffler secured his fifth win on the season before the U.S. Open, the first to achieve the feat since Tom Watson in 1980. His final win during the 2024 Regular Season came at the Travelers Championship, where he outlasted Tom Kim in a playoff to claim four of the eight Signature Events on the season. In 16 starts during the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season, Scheffler totaled six wins, two runners-up, 14 top-10s and 15 top-25 finishes.