Nick Dunlap's Alabama family joins him on PGA TOUR

“They basically said, ‘We may not physically be with you,’” he continued, “‘but we’re going with you. So just know that we’ve got your back in this.’ I do think that he has the opportunity to be a bridge. I love this game. My father taught me this game. The game is in a really good place; the business side is not, and we need to find a way to get it back to the game. This is a start. What happened on Sunday is a start.”