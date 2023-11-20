TGL to postpone inaugural season until early 2025
Statement from TGL:
Overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 14, a failure of the temporary power system and backup systems used during construction of the SoFi Center caused the dome to deflate, which caused damage to the air-supported dome section of the site. There were no injuries, and most of the technology was not impacted.
Following discussions with key partners, including players, TGL's six team-ownership groups, PGA TOUR leadership and its commercial partners, SoFi, ESPN and Palm Beach State College, the decision has been made to postpone the start of the TGL season until early 2025. This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules and the primetime sports television calendar.
Despite this new timeline for the venue, TGL remains excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with players, fans and teams. TGL has begun to update plans and timelines and is confident that the extension will only improve delivery.
Statements from key TGL constituents:
Tiger Woods: “I’ve been a believer in TGL, and as the momentum has built this past year, I’m even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game all around the world. Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players.”
Rory McIlroy: “The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are happy that no one was injured. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.”
Rosalyn Durant, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions: “We are partners with TGL and fully support their decision. We have believed in them and their vision from the beginning, and that has not changed. The additional time to plan, test and rehearse will only make it better. We look forward to launching the inaugural season on ESPN.”
Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi: “From our very first conversation, there’s been a natural alignment between TGL’s tech-forward approach with SoFi’s approach as an unconventional financial services solution. Though unfortunate, launching one year later in 2025 is the best long-term decision and we are confident that the magnitude of appeal and interest will only increase over these next months. We look forward to introducing the future of the sport come early 2025.”
Arthur M. Blank, Chairman and Owner, Blank Family of Businesses and owner of TGL’s Atlanta Drive GC: “We are fully committed to TGL, building Atlanta Drive GC into a premier team and doing our part to collectively grow the game of golf in 2025 when TGL brings the game to current and future golf fans in new and exciting ways. While this delay has slowed us down for a moment, I’ve always believed challenges present tremendous opportunity. I’m confident this pause will allow TGL to present an even more compelling product, the teams to build stronger brands and audiences in our markets and partners more time to plan strong fan engagement programs. We’ll spend the year doing that with Atlanta Drive GC, while cheering for Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover as we all get ready to push for a TGL championship in 2025.”
Fenway Sports Group Statement, Boston Common Golf: “We support the league’s decision to delay the start of the TGL season, affording the additional flexibility required for the completion of the new venue after last week’s setback. While we eagerly anticipate the debut of our new team, prioritizing the operational readiness of the venue is critical. Over the next year, Boston Common Golf will continue to build its following locally and enhance the connection the region has with its four remarkable PGA TOUR players. While disappointing, this delay will ensure the inaugural season is a highly successful one that allows the league to present the best first look at this new concept.”
Alexis Ohanian, Founder Seven Seven Six and primary owner of Los Angeles Golf Club: “We fully support the League's decision to delay and look forward to an even bigger and better debut in 2025. From the very beginning, we've remained unwavering in our commitment to the community, and we recognize the tremendous support from fans who have already embraced our local vision. While we won't be teeing off until 2025, you'll be hearing a lot from us in the coming months as we continue to build locally, support our incredible roster of players and gear up for our inaugural season."
Andrew B. Cohen, Co-founder, Cohen Private Ventures: “The New York team and our partners remain steadfast in our support and enthusiasm of TGL. We understand the unfortunate and unavoidable delay of the inaugural season to 2025, but we are confident that this will allow the league and teams additional time to execute and deliver an exceptional experience for the fans, players and sponsors alike. We look forward to officially launching the New York team in the coming months and engaging with our fans throughout 2024!”
Marc Lasry, Chairman and CEO, Avenue Capital Group: “Our group invested in TGL San Francisco because we are excited to bring a new team and innovative game to the growing number of golf fans regionally and nationally. We believe that TGL San Francisco will be a beloved team in Northern California and beyond and will use the next year to build excitement, energy, and passion for our team and the league, setting us up for greater success in 2025.”
Dr. Ava L. Parker, J.D., President Palm Beach State College: “We are proud of our affiliation with TMRW Sports and are committed to the success of this venture. TMRW Sports and TGL are providing a unique educational opportunity, and we will strengthen our partnership as the project continues to evolve. We fully support all efforts to ensure the safe and responsible continuation of the project and its ongoing benefits to students and the communities we serve.”
Mike McCarley, Co-Founder and CEO, TMRW Sports: “We are disappointed with the delay but thankful that no one was injured and grateful for the overwhelming support from our athletes, teams, Palm Beach State College and business partners. Their steadfast belief in the success of TGL and their alignment with the decision to postpone the inaugural season will allow us to regroup and return with the best product possible at our preferred time on the sports calendar.”