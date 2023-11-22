Tiger Woods, son Charlie to play PNC Championship

Tiger Woods did not compete at last year’s Hero World Challenge, withdrawing shortly before the event due to plantar fasciitis. He played through pain at the PNC, aided by a cart – “I can practice; I just can’t walk,” he said that week. He made two TOUR starts this spring, finishing T45 at The Genesis Invitational and making the cut at the Masters before withdrawing during the third round, citing plantar fasciitis. Then he underwent ankle surgery in late April that has competitively sidelined him since. He has ramped up his practice in recent weeks – Stewart Cink said Woods was in “go mode” after chatting with him earlier this month – and Woods’ upcoming return to competition aligns with these indications.