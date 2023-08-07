WiretoWire: Glorious Glover in Greensboro
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
GLOVER REWARDED WITH PLAYOFFS SPOT AFTER WYNDHAM VICTORY
Lucas Glover needed a two-way T2 at the Wyndham Championship to punch his ticket to the FedExCup Playoffs. He did one better. Glover carded a four-round total of 20 under at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for a two-stroke victory over Byeong Hun An and Russell Henley. Glover, 43, withstood a late-afternoon weather delay of 2 hours, 3 minutes, which interrupted play with four holes remaining, carding four consecutive closing pars as Henley struggled to three straight closing bogeys. Glover entered the week at No. 112 in the FedExCup, with only the top 70 making the Playoffs this year, and he departs North Carolina at No. 49. He’ll gladly reroute to Memphis for the first leg of the three-event Playoffs. The Clemson alum is the only player to move inside the top 70 this week (Austin Eckroat fell from 70th to 74th), and the two to finish 71st and 72nd will each miss the Playoffs for the first time in their careers: Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, respectively. Each finished one stroke shy of qualifying for the Playoffs, with rookie Ben Griffin holding on to the 70th spot despite a missed cut. As always, the FedExCup Regular Season finale delivered on the drama, and it was a wily vet in Glover who secured his fifth TOUR title.
FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS BEGIN AT TPC SOUTHWIND
The FedExCup Playoffs begin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. Here’s a look at the 70 players who qualified for the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Jon Rahm will enter the Playoffs leading the FedExCup standings, but only by 174 points over Scottie Scheffler. The two standouts have separated themselves from the pack over the course of the FedExCup Regular Season. Last season’s FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy is placed third in the standings. Max Homa, who won the opening tournament of the season at the Fortinet Championship, will travel to Memphis at No. 4. Major champions Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman sit fifth and sixth, respectively, in the FedExCup standings, with Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau rounding out the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 – all of whom have a chance to jump to No. 1 with the 2,000 FedExCup points awarded to the winner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Lucas Glover was the only person to move into the field in Memphis, with Austin Eckroat dropping out of the top 70. TPC Southwind was established in 1988, with Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller as player consultants. This is the second time TPC Southwind has hosted a FedExCup Playoffs event. The course boasts Bermuda greens, plenty of streams, ponds and lakes, plus undulating zoysia fairways.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
Justin Thomas' heartbreaking chip shot at Wyndham
MIC CHECK
“I fought as hard as I could. I played as well as I could today and this week, and I gave myself a chance.” – Justin Thomas, who finished 71st on the FedExCup to narrowly miss the Playoffs for the first time as a TOUR pro
BY THE NUMBERS
70 - Ben Griffin claimed the final spot for the FedExCup Playoffs even after missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship
9 - Roger Sloan earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title in nine years with a birdie-birdie finish for a one-stroke victory at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. The Canadian carded 24 under at Oakridge CC to narrowly clip Christopher Petefish.
16 - Adam Scott’s streak of 16 consecutive FedExCup Playoffs appearances comes to an end, despite the veteran Aussie’s closing 7-under 63 at the Wyndham Championship. Scott finished 72nd in the FedExCup standings after a T7 at the Wyndham. Matt Kuchar is the only remaining player to have qualified for each Playoffs iteration.