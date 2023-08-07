WiretoWire: Glorious Glover in Greensboro

The FedExCup Playoffs begin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. Here’s a look at the 70 players who qualified for the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Jon Rahm will enter the Playoffs leading the FedExCup standings, but only by 174 points over Scottie Scheffler. The two standouts have separated themselves from the pack over the course of the FedExCup Regular Season. Last season’s FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy is placed third in the standings. Max Homa, who won the opening tournament of the season at the Fortinet Championship, will travel to Memphis at No. 4. Major champions Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman sit fifth and sixth, respectively, in the FedExCup standings, with Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau rounding out the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 – all of whom have a chance to jump to No. 1 with the 2,000 FedExCup points awarded to the winner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Lucas Glover was the only person to move into the field in Memphis, with Austin Eckroat dropping out of the top 70. TPC Southwind was established in 1988, with Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller as player consultants. This is the second time TPC Southwind has hosted a FedExCup Playoffs event. The course boasts Bermuda greens, plenty of streams, ponds and lakes, plus undulating zoysia fairways.