Betting Stat Pack: Valero Texas Open

Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The Texas Two-Step shifts from Austin last week to San Antonio this week for the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course).
San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country will host for the 93rd time in its 101st year, the longest consecutive serving city on TOUR. The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio has been the host since 2010 and returns for the 13th edition this season.
On the line is a purse $8.9 million ($1.602 million winner) plus 500 FedExCup points and a custom pair of cowboy boots. The winner will also take the last spot into the field at the Masters next week if not already qualified.
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|T4
|Hayden Buckley
|T7
|Akshay Bhatia
|T7
|Will Gordon
|13
|Aaron Rai
|18
|Rickie Fowler
|19
|Si Woo Kim
|20
|Emiliano Grillo
|26
|JJ Spaun
|27
|Nick Hardy
|31
|Sam Stevens
Playing 7,438 yards (standard Par 72) The Oaks Course is designed to have the longest holes with the prevailing wind and the shorter holes into the gusts. Controlling the golf ball when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate will be paramount this week. Blustery and gusty conditions are on the cards and navigating already tight driving conditions and difficult, narrow greens to find in regulation will separate the leaderboard.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Taylor Montgomery
|10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|15
|Patton Kizzire
|18
|Rickie Fowler
|21
|Chris Kirk
|22
|Thomas Detry
|27
|Byeong Hun An
|T33
|David Lingmerth
|T33
|Hideki Matsuyama
|35
|Patrick Rodgers
The Bermuda is trying to push the over seed up and away but it's still there and still running very smoothly. At just 11 on the stimp (windy conditions) the pros will need to give their birdie/eagle putts a run and take advantage of the scoring opportunities found with GIR. The Oaks Course annually ranks inside the top 10 in One Putt Percentage and that won't hurt the Scrambling numbers either.
|Rank
|Player
|T12
|Tyrrell Hatton
|T12
|Garrick Higgo
|T12
|Patton Kizzire
|T17
|Cam Davis
|T21
|Matt Kuchar
|T21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|T21
|Patrick Rodgers
|T27
|Kevin Chappell
|T27
|Davis Thompson
|T32
|Matt Wallace, Taylor Montgomery
Last year was the first year in six that Par-5 scoring here was outside of the top 10 MOST DIFFICULT on TOUR. The Oaks Course checked in at T12. Birdies are not automatic on these five shot holes. The wind will determine whether to lay up or go and that could bring a different decision daily.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Matt Kuchar
|4
|JJ Spaun
|5
|Andrew Putnam
|11
|Jonathan Byrd
|12
|Thomas Detry
|15
|Brendon Todd
|19
|Henrik Norlander
|20
|Hideki Matsuyama
|22
|Aaron Baddeley
|24
|Si Woo Kim
Mother Nature is going to blow tee shots and approaches all over the shop this week. Thankfully just over two inches of rye/fescue frames the short grass off the tee. Closely mown areas around the greens are the result if bunkers or GIR aren't found. TPC San Antonio has ranked in the top 13 in toughest greens to hit over the last five seasons on TOUR. A full bag of scrambling techniques will be needed.
