Betting Stat Pack: Valero Texas Open

The Bermuda is trying to push the over seed up and away but it's still there and still running very smoothly. At just 11 on the stimp (windy conditions) the pros will need to give their birdie/eagle putts a run and take advantage of the scoring opportunities found with GIR. The Oaks Course annually ranks inside the top 10 in One Putt Percentage and that won't hurt the Scrambling numbers either.