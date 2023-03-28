PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Betting Stat Pack: Valero Texas Open

2 Min Read

Betting DFS

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The Texas Two-Step shifts from Austin last week to San Antonio this week for the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course).

    San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country will host for the 93rd time in its 101st year, the longest consecutive serving city on TOUR. The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio has been the host since 2010 and returns for the 13th edition this season.

    On the line is a purse $8.9 million ($1.602 million winner) plus 500 FedExCup points and a custom pair of cowboy boots. The winner will also take the last spot into the field at the Masters next week if not already qualified.

    Subhed: Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    Ball-Striking

    RankPlayer
    T4Hayden Buckley
    T7Akshay Bhatia
    T7Will Gordon
    13Aaron Rai
    18Rickie Fowler
    19Si Woo Kim
    20Emiliano Grillo
    26JJ Spaun
    27Nick Hardy
    31Sam Stevens

    -Click stat headline above for additional players-

    Playing 7,438 yards (standard Par 72) The Oaks Course is designed to have the longest holes with the prevailing wind and the shorter holes into the gusts. Controlling the golf ball when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate will be paramount this week. Blustery and gusty conditions are on the cards and navigating already tight driving conditions and difficult, narrow greens to find in regulation will separate the leaderboard.

    Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage


    RankPlayer
    2Taylor Montgomery
    10Tyrrell Hatton
    15Patton Kizzire
    18Rickie Fowler
    21Chris Kirk
    22Thomas Detry
    27Byeong Hun An
    T33David Lingmerth
    T33Hideki Matsuyama
    35Patrick Rodgers

    The Bermuda is trying to push the over seed up and away but it's still there and still running very smoothly. At just 11 on the stimp (windy conditions) the pros will need to give their birdie/eagle putts a run and take advantage of the scoring opportunities found with GIR. The Oaks Course annually ranks inside the top 10 in One Putt Percentage and that won't hurt the Scrambling numbers either.

    Par-5 Scoring Average

    RankPlayer
    T12Tyrrell Hatton
    T12Garrick Higgo
    T12Patton Kizzire
    T17 Cam Davis
    T21Matt Kuchar
    T21Hideki Matsuyama
    T21Patrick Rodgers
    T27Kevin Chappell
    T27Davis Thompson
    T32Matt Wallace, Taylor Montgomery

    Last year was the first year in six that Par-5 scoring here was outside of the top 10 MOST DIFFICULT on TOUR. The Oaks Course checked in at T12. Birdies are not automatic on these five shot holes. The wind will determine whether to lay up or go and that could bring a different decision daily.

    Scrambling

    RankPlayer
    1Matt Kuchar
    4JJ Spaun
    5Andrew Putnam
    11Jonathan Byrd
    12Thomas Detry
    15Brendon Todd
    19Henrik Norlander
    20Hideki Matsuyama
    22Aaron Baddeley
    24Si Woo Kim

    Mother Nature is going to blow tee shots and approaches all over the shop this week. Thankfully just over two inches of rye/fescue frames the short grass off the tee. Closely mown areas around the greens are the result if bunkers or GIR aren't found. TPC San Antonio has ranked in the top 13 in toughest greens to hit over the last five seasons on TOUR. A full bag of scrambling techniques will be needed.


    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org