TGL 2027 rosters revealed: Si Woo Kim, Blades Brown headline 12 newcomers

Los Angeles Golf Club: Defending SoFi Cup champion Los Angeles Golf Club brings back all four players from its title-winning roster, including Collin Morikawa , Justin Rose , Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala . Ben James joins as the fifth player after earning his PGA Tour card by finishing No. 1 in the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking and becoming the fifth four-time First-Team All-American in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf history. LAGC led TGL in Triples Holes Won (27) and Triples Points Won (31) across the 2026 regular season and playoffs. The team swept Jupiter Links GC in the Finals, closing out its championship run with a 9-2 victory.

Atlanta Drive GC: Chris Gotterup moves from alternate to full-time player after tying for the TGL regular-season lead with five Singles Holes Won and winning three times on the PGA Tour in 2026. He joins Patrick Cantlay , Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel as Atlanta builds on its 2025 inaugural championship and second consecutive playoff appearance in 2026. Michael Brennan rounds out the roster following victories at the Wyndham Championship and Baycurrent Classic in 2026.

Boston Common Golf: After going from winless in 2025 to No. 1 in the regular-season SoFi Cup standings in 2026, Boston Common Golf acquired Lowry in a trade with The Bay Golf Club. Lowry joins McIlroy, Keegan Bradley , Michael Thorbjornsen and Hideki Matsuyama . Thorbjornsen moves from alternate to full-time player after contributing six of Boston’s league-leading 16 putts made from 10 feet or longer in 2026, twice as many as any other team. He also earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Jupiter Links Golf Club: Woods, Max Homa and Tom Kim return after Jupiter Links GC overcame an 0-2 start to reach the finals last season. Akshay Bhatia moves from alternate to full-time player after helping the team defeat top-seeded Boston Common Golf in the semifinals. Kim delivered one of the season’s defining moments with a hole-in-one in the regular-season finale that helped Jupiter clinch a playoff berth. Newcomer Keith Mitchell adds strength off the tee, ranking fourth on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026 after finishing in the top 15 in each of the previous five seasons.

Motor City Golf Club: TGL’s first expansion team features Koepka and his five major championships, alongside Jackson Koivun, Jake Knapp , Si Woo Kim and Bud Cauley . Koivun earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open in just his third professional start and went unbeaten in his Presidents Cup debut (2-0-1). Cauley earned his first PGA Tour title at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, continuing his comeback from injuries sustained in a 2018 car accident. Knapp and Si Woo Kim bring a combined five PGA Tour titles, including Kim’s 2017 The Players Championship victory.