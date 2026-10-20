TGL 2027 rosters revealed: Si Woo Kim, Blades Brown headline 12 newcomers
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Los Angeles wins Season 2 SoFi Cup as Max Homa misses birdie putt at TGL Finals
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PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. —TGL presented by SoFi, the primetime team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour, and its seven teams on Tuesday unveiled their complete five-player rosters for the 2027 season. The rosters feature many of the PGA Tour’s biggest names, breakout young stars from TGL’s first two seasons and 12 players set to make their league debuts.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy return to lead Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf, respectively, while Motor City Golf Club joins as TGL’s first expansion team, anchored by five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and young star Jackson Koivun. Together, the 35 players have combined for 38 major championships, 257 PGA Tour victories and 114 combined Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances.
2027 TGL team rosters
- Los Angeles Golf Club: Defending SoFi Cup champion Los Angeles Golf Club brings back all four players from its title-winning roster, including Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala. Ben James joins as the fifth player after earning his PGA Tour card by finishing No. 1 in the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking and becoming the fifth four-time First-Team All-American in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf history. LAGC led TGL in Triples Holes Won (27) and Triples Points Won (31) across the 2026 regular season and playoffs. The team swept Jupiter Links GC in the Finals, closing out its championship run with a 9-2 victory.
- Atlanta Drive GC: Chris Gotterup moves from alternate to full-time player after tying for the TGL regular-season lead with five Singles Holes Won and winning three times on the PGA Tour in 2026. He joins Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel as Atlanta builds on its 2025 inaugural championship and second consecutive playoff appearance in 2026. Michael Brennan rounds out the roster following victories at the Wyndham Championship and Baycurrent Classic in 2026.
- The Bay Golf Club: Reigning The Open champion Ryan Fox and 2026 Korn Ferry Tour graduate Blades Brown join Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Ludvig Åberg as The Bay looks to rebound after missing the 2026 playoffs. In the inaugural season, The Bay reached the semifinals before falling to Atlanta Drive GC. Fox arrives after The Bay Golf Club traded Shane Lowry to Boston Common Golf on Monday, while Clark returns after a three-win PGA Tour season highlighted by his second U.S. Open title. Brown, 19, became the youngest player to earn a PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing ninth on the 2026 points list.
- Boston Common Golf: After going from winless in 2025 to No. 1 in the regular-season SoFi Cup standings in 2026, Boston Common Golf acquired Lowry in a trade with The Bay Golf Club. Lowry joins McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Michael Thorbjornsen and Hideki Matsuyama. Thorbjornsen moves from alternate to full-time player after contributing six of Boston’s league-leading 16 putts made from 10 feet or longer in 2026, twice as many as any other team. He also earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 2026 Rocket Classic.
- Jupiter Links Golf Club: Woods, Max Homa and Tom Kim return after Jupiter Links GC overcame an 0-2 start to reach the finals last season. Akshay Bhatia moves from alternate to full-time player after helping the team defeat top-seeded Boston Common Golf in the semifinals. Kim delivered one of the season’s defining moments with a hole-in-one in the regular-season finale that helped Jupiter clinch a playoff berth. Newcomer Keith Mitchell adds strength off the tee, ranking fourth on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026 after finishing in the top 15 in each of the previous five seasons.
- Motor City Golf Club: TGL’s first expansion team features Koepka and his five major championships, alongside Jackson Koivun, Jake Knapp, Si Woo Kim and Bud Cauley. Koivun earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open in just his third professional start and went unbeaten in his Presidents Cup debut (2-0-1). Cauley earned his first PGA Tour title at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, continuing his comeback from injuries sustained in a 2018 car accident. Knapp and Si Woo Kim bring a combined five PGA Tour titles, including Kim’s 2017 The Players Championship victory.
- New York Golf Club: TGL newcomers Ben Griffin and Alex Fitzpatrick join Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and Rickie Fowler as New York Golf Club looks to return to the playoffs after reaching the inaugural finals in 2025 and missing the postseason in 2026. Alex and Matt became the first brothers to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans as a team in 2026, securing Alex’s first PGA Tour title and one of Matt’s four worldwide victories so far this year. Young added wins at The Players Championship and Cadillac Championship this season.
“Our teams are developing distinct identities that reflect their players’ personalities and competitive fire, the character of the cities they represent and the vision of their ownership groups,” said Rufus Hack, president, golf, TMRW Sports. “After two seasons, there’s history between these teams, and those growing rivalries bring added intensity to the competition. With Motor City Golf Club joining the league and new players bringing fresh energy to established teams, there’s plenty for fans to look forward to in 2027.”