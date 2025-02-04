TGL Week 5: How to watch Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
2 Min Read
Rory McIlroy headlines after win at Pebble Beach
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf returns Tuesday to the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, after losing its TGL debut in Week 4 to Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club.
Joining McIlroy, who arrives fresh off a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, are Boston Common teammates Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott. They take on Los Angeles Golf Club's roster of Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose.
Los Angeles GC dominated in its opening match, defeating Jupiter Links 12-1 in Week 2.
TGL's regular season includes 15 matches featuring six teams composed of 24 of the world's best golfers. Teams will battle to make the SoFi Cup Finals Series, set for March 24-25, where the top two teams in the league will play a best-of-three series to see who takes home the SoFi Cup.
Each match will feature nine holes of Triples (played as a three-on-three alternate-shot match), followed by six holes of Singles (featuring rotating head-to-head competition, with each team member playing two holes during the session). Each hole has a value of one point, and the team with the fewest strokes on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers. Click here for more on the TGL competitive format, including all about the "Hammer."
Monday's head-to-head lineup for Singles is as follows:
- Rory McIlroy (Boston Common) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (LAGC)
- Adam Scott (Boston Common) vs. Collin Morikawa (LAGC)
- Keegan Bradley (Boston Common) vs. Justin Rose (LAGC)
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Tuesday: 9 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+