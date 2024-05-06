Nelly Korda becomes first golfer since Tiger Woods to attend Met Gala
1 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
Nelly Korda may be eyeing six straight victories and history on the LPGA Tour next week. But she's breaking records off the course, too.
The 25-year-old Korda became the first LPGA player to attend the Met Gala — and first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2013 — at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. Korda walked the red carpet amongst fellow athletes and noted actors, models and musicians.
Held the first Monday in May, the Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and is widely regarded as one of fashion's most prestigious events. It was a fitting invitation for Korda, known for her on-course style, who attended as a guest of Casey Wasserman, her agency's chairperson.
Met Gala attendees are encouraged to follow a theme that celebrates that year's Costume Institute exhibition. The 2024 theme, "The Garden of Time," celebrated the exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
Dressed in an ankle-length floral gown, Korda indeed looked fresh out of a garden. The 13-time LPGA champion wore an appliqué Oscar de la Renta gown with 3D red poppies stitched onto winding green stems.
Nelly Kordan attends the 2024 Met Gala. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
With her win at The Chevron Championship in April, Korda tied the record previously held by Annika Sörenstam and Nancy Lopez with five straight wins in LPGA starts. All eyes will be on the women's world No. 1 player and Olympic gold medalist as she now heads to Clifton, New Jersey, to attempt six straight victories at the Cognizant Founders Cup.
But the greater question is, what will she wear while hoisting the trophy?
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.