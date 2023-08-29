Zach Johnson announces captain’s picks for U.S. Ryder Cup Team; finalizes 12-man roster

Thomas is the lone team member who failed to make the FedExCup Playoffs. The 15-time TOUR winner has had a disappointing 2022-23 season, to his standards, but has been one of the top-performing Americans in each of the last several team events. He is also one of the key leaders inside the locker room. “In my mind, he was born for this,” Johnson said regarding Thomas. “You don’t just leave JT at home. …He is without question the heart and soul of (the U.S. Team). Our emotional leader.” Thomas finished 15th in the Ryder Cup Points List, the lowest of any of the captain’s picks.