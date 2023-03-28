Match Play insights at Austin Country Club

The heated match play on the course proved to be the perfect catalyst for a new in-broadcast feature produced by Aon, in partnership with NBC Sports and the PGA TOUR. While the professional services firm runs a weekly vignette in support of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, the team behind the scenes took a different approach this week in order to give viewers deeper insight. As part of the Friday broadcast on Golf Channel, Aon’s in-broadcast feature highlighted the key insights from the first two days of matches to predict which holes were most important to winning the match. View the innovative segment here . Data analysis over the first two days identified the 12th hole, along with the 13th and 16th holes, as the most impactful holes on match outcome during Wednesday and Thursday.