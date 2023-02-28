Inside the numbers: Jon Rahm’s dominance

As the PGA TOUR has shifted coasts, should golf fans shift their expectations for Rahm, too? He hasn’t been nearly as successful in Florida as he has in California. Since 2017, Rahm has a scoring average of 71.19 in PGA TOUR events in Florida – nearly 2.5 strokes higher than he averages in California in that span. He averages 1.04 Strokes Gained: Total per round in Florida, less than half his sum on the West Coast (+2.22 per round). On the greens is where the drop-off is most significant: In California, he’s averaged 0.44 Strokes Gained: Putting per round, while he loses 0.35 per round in Florida.