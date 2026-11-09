Chris Kirk betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Chris Kirk sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at World Wide Technology
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Chris Kirk brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions gets underway Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. The $6.0 million event marks a debut opportunity for Kirk at this new Tour event.
Chris Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T12
|63-72-65-71
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|66-67-67
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|68-63-66-70
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|65-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-66-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-67-69-75
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Chris Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has recorded three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Kirk has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.431 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chris Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.035
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.620
|1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.152
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.321
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.416
|1.431
Chris Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk ranks eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026 with an average of 0.620, and his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.20% ranks 19th.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.152 ranks 48th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee of -0.035 ranks 104th, supported by a Driving Distance average of 306.5 yards that ranks 82nd.
- On the greens, Kirk holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.321, ranking 146th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04 that ranks 107th.
- Kirk ranks 18th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 24.40% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% ranks 82nd. He has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.