Chris Kirk betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Kirk ranks eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026 with an average of 0.620, and his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.20% ranks 19th.

His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.152 ranks 48th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee of -0.035 ranks 104th, supported by a Driving Distance average of 306.5 yards that ranks 82nd.

On the greens, Kirk holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.321, ranking 146th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04 that ranks 107th.