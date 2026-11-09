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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

Chris Kirk sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

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Chris Kirk brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions gets underway Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. The $6.0 million event marks a debut opportunity for Kirk at this new Tour event.

Latest odds for Kirk at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Chris Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1263-72-65-71-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT666-67-67-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2168-63-66-70-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1065-69-66-65-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7269-67-71-71-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-66-70-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT3170-69-64-69-1225.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6170-67-69-75+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--

Chris Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk has recorded three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Kirk has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged 1.431 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chris Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.035-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6201.133
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1520.296
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.3210.095
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4161.431

Chris Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk ranks eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026 with an average of 0.620, and his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.20% ranks 19th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.152 ranks 48th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee of -0.035 ranks 104th, supported by a Driving Distance average of 306.5 yards that ranks 82nd.
  • On the greens, Kirk holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.321, ranking 146th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04 that ranks 107th.
  • Kirk ranks 18th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 24.40% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% ranks 82nd. He has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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