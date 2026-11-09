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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon sinks 27-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at WWT

Matthieu Pavon sinks 27-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at WWT

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Matthieu Pavon brings his current form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Pavon heads into the week with a top-20 finish in his most recent outing, looking to build momentum at the $6 million event.

Latest odds for Pavon at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Matthieu Pavon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4265-70-69-72-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1165-66-65-71-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5366-70-74-63-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-78+6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC66-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-69-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-76+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--

Matthieu Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 17-under.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Matthieu Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.192-0.055
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.3430.217
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.023-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.008-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.182-0.249

Matthieu Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon ranks 59th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.192 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 81st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.343 ranks 145th on the Tour, and he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.44%.
  • Around the green, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.023 ranks 92nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Pavon holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.008, ranking 94th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.97 ranks 98th.
  • Pavon has broken par 22.45% of the time this season, ranking 82nd on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% ranks 68th.
  • He has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 127th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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