Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Pavon ranks 59th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.192 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 81st.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.343 ranks 145th on the Tour, and he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.44%.

Around the green, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.023 ranks 92nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Pavon holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.008, ranking 94th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.97 ranks 98th.

Pavon has broken par 22.45% of the time this season, ranking 82nd on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% ranks 68th.