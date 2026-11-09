Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Matthieu Pavon sinks 27-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at WWT
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Matthieu Pavon brings his current form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Pavon heads into the week with a top-20 finish in his most recent outing, looking to build momentum at the $6 million event.
Matthieu Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|65-70-69-72
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|65-66-65-71
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|66-70-74-63
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Matthieu Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 17-under.
- Pavon has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Matthieu Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.192
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.343
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.023
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.008
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.182
|-0.249
Matthieu Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon ranks 59th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.192 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 81st.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.343 ranks 145th on the Tour, and he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.44%.
- Around the green, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.023 ranks 92nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Pavon holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.008, ranking 94th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.97 ranks 98th.
- Pavon has broken par 22.45% of the time this season, ranking 82nd on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% ranks 68th.
- He has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 127th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.